$300M worth Tom Brady heaps praise on Caitlin Clark as Iowa star makes historic NCAA scoring record - “You chased down my girl Kelsey Plum”

Tom Brady congratulated Iowa's Caitlin Clark on breaking Kelcy Plum's all-time scoring in the NCAA's Division I women's basketball. Clark attained the historic achievement in a 106-89 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday.

While Clark only needed a few points to get the record, she put up a performance for the historic books, scoring 49 points and netting 13 assists and five rebounds. In a video posted by the Big Ten Network, Tom Brady, who has a net worth of $300 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, congratulated the Hawkeyes star.

"I just wanted to say congratulations on the record," Brady said. "Like the rest of the country, I've been following along while you chase down my girl Kelsey (Plum). But I know she's proud of you too. We love witnessing greatness here. Keep your head down, go finish the job and I'll be watching. Good luck"

The video included a long list of congratulatory messages from personalities like Peyton and Eli Manning, Brittney Griner, Zach Edey and many others.

Caitlin Clark on breaking the Division I women's basketball scoring record

Caitlin Clark was ecstatic at having achieved the top spot in the NCAA's all-time scoring women's standings. However, she expects to remain the same old Caitlin going forward. She summarized the sentiment in her address to the media after the game.

“I dreamed of doing really big things, playing in front of big crowds, going to the Final Four, maybe not quite on this level,” Clark told The Associated Press. “I think that’s really hard to dream. You can always exceed expectations, even your own, and I think that’s been one of the coolest parts.”

"I just go about my business as I did when I was a freshman during COVID, sure, my life has kind of changed somewhat. I still live the exact same way. I still act like a 22-year-old college kid."