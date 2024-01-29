$5.8 million NIL-valued Bronny James idolizes "Mamba mentality" stature with his throwback post for NBA legend Kobe Bryant

In the NBA world, the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and eight others, in a helicopter accident on January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California, has deeply saddened everyone, including LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

He shared an emotional video dedicated to the late star with a throwback post on X, admiring Kobe's Mamba mentality.

Bronny’s NIL value, estimated at $5.8 million by On3, is emerging as a promising basketball star himself. He shared a memory of Bryant's voice video and wrote:

“Mamba Mentality.”

Kobe Bryant's life inspired many. Born on Aug. 23, 1978, and died on Jan. 26, 2020, his departure was a moment that broke the hearts of the sports world forever.

“Once upon a time there was a young basketball player who had dreams of becoming one of the greatest basketball players of all time…,” Bryant's voice in the video, shared

“You have to dance beautifully in the box that you are comfortable dancing in. Everybody's box is different. My box was to be extremely ambitious within the sport of basketball. Your box is different to mine,” he added.

“It's your job to try to perfect it and make it as beautiful of a canvas as you can make it. And if you have done that, then you have lived a successful life. You have lived with Mamba mentality.”

Just one day before the tragedy, Kobe Bryant made his final tweet

Bryant made his final tweet four years ago, congratulating LeBron on surpassing him for No. 3 on the NBA's all-time scoring list. In this heartfelt tweet, the late legend wrote:

"Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪 #33644."

Tragically, just one day after sending this tweet, Kobe passed away in a helicopter crash. In the days following this devastating event, LeBron paid tribute to his friend by revealing a tattoo on his thigh.

The tattoo includes a black snake, which represents Kobe's "Black Mamba" nickname, Bryant's jersey numbers 8 and 24, and the phrase "Mamba 4 Life." This permanent ink serves as a lasting tribute to their connection and Kobe's eternal impact.

