Kansas center Hunter Dickinson recorded a double-double on Wednesday night's 83-54 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to steer the Jayhawks back to safe waters after a disappointing loss to the Iowa State Cyclones last time out.

The $587,000 NIL-valued Dickinson backed his former Michigan Wolverines teammate Eli Brooks on his engagement to longtime partner Kelly Keil by reposting the pair's engagement picture on his Instagram stories.

Hunter Dickinson explains why he left Michigan

Hunter Dickinson was a star at Michigan and was one of the best big men in college basketball before deciding to enter the transfer portal and move to the Kansas Jayhawks.

During an interview with "Barstool," Dickinson talked about NIL being one of the reasons behind his transfer.

"The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase," Dickinson said on the podcast. "I got, at Michigan, less than six figures."

"I still do love Michigan," he said. "I still love the school and everything. I love the program. That's why it was so hard to leave because I really didn't want to leave, I didn't. But I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage. I don't think people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team. I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career."

Hunter Dickinson passes major career milestone

After the game against Oklahoma State, Hunter Dickinson celebrated a career milestone of scoring 2,000 points in college basketball. He showed immense confidence when speaking about it in his post-game interview.

“I think it kind of flew under the radar a little bit. I think my dad told me a couple days before the game I was close to it,” Hunter Dickinson said. “A lot of people had their hand in that success — a lot of point guards I played with in my career, a lot of guards who have given me the ball. It’s definitely an accomplishment I’m proud of. Hopefully I can add on and it adds to more wins for us.”

“I think that just goes to show you I’m a bucket out there for real,” Dickinson added. “I think it (scoring achievement) probably got overlooked because I transferred. People probably lost the full statistics,” he added. “I’m very fortunate to be able to score that and get the 1,000th (career) rebound (in last Saturday’s loss at Iowa State).”

Hunter Dickinson is considered one of the best centers in college basketball, alongside, Purdue's Zach Edey. His sensational form can only help his draft stock.