5x NBA champ Magic Johnson joins celebs in wishing Caitlin Clark after Iowa guard's record-breaking night

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark made history on Thursday night against Michigan. After burying a 3 from near the logo just over two minutes into the game, Clark scored her 3,528th career point. All eyes were glued to this shot that would make her the NCAA women's basketball all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kelsey Plum's record set in 2017.

In a post on X, NBA Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson shared his praise for her and the record-breaking performance.

"Congratulations to @CaitlinClark22 for setting a new Women’s Division I Basketball scoring record with 3,528 points!!🔥👏🏾🎉" Johnson posted.

Clark would finish with a career-high 49 points in Iowa's 106-89 win over the Michigan Wolverines in Iowa City. She connected on nine of her 18 attempts from 3-point range and added a game-high 13 assists.

Other celebrities also joined in on congratulating the Hawkeyes guard. NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, WNBA star Britteny Griner and rival Angel Reese gave props to the 22-year-old from Des Moines, Iowa.

What's next for Caitlin Clark

While Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum as the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball, there are more records that Clark can continue to chase. Clark will be eyeing Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record of 3,667 points. A record set when Maravich played at LSU from 1967-70.

Caitlin Clark is already on pace to break that record, with four games remaining on Iowa's regular season schedule in addition to the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament. It's also worth mentioning Clark has another year of college eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should she forgo the WNBA draft after this season.

In addition to Maravich's record, she could pass former Kansas star Lynette Woodard's scoring record, set in 1981, before the NCAA sponsored women's college sports. Woodard's record exists in the AIAW and, therefore, is not recognized by the NCAA. Regardless, this would be another massive accomplishment for Clark and the history of women's college hoops.

The focus will now shift to team success for Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes. Iowa is the No. 4-ranked team in the nation going into its final four games of the regular season.

Iowa has an upcoming matchup with No. 14 Indiana, followed by Illinois and Minnesota. The Hawkeyes close their season out with a pivotal game against No. 2 Ohio State on March 3. They will attempt to avenge their 100-92 loss against the Buckeyes in January.