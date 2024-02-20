$600 million worth Vanessa Bryant backs Caitlin Clark as Iowa star breaks NCAA scoring record in Nike Kobe 5 Protro

America has fallen in love with Caitlin Clark, and Vanessa Bryant is ready to join the celebration. The country watched mesmerized as the Iowa superstar chased down and eventually broke Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record.

What seems to have especially drawn Vanessa Bryant to the camp of Caitlin Clark was the touching tribute by the Iowa standout to the former's late husband, Kobe Bryant.

It was first pointed out by ESPN's Nick DePaula that Clark wore a pair of Nike Kobe 5 Protro during her record-breaking game against the Michigan Lady Wolverines last week.

Vanessa Bryant was so touched by the tribute that she reposted the information on her Instagram story.

Caitlin Clark on breaking the NCAA's Div I women's all-time scoring record

After breaking the highly coveted record, Clark spoke with the media and made it clear that she wanted to break it on her terms:

"You all knew I was going to shoot a logo three for the record... I don't know if you can really script it any better, just to do it in this fashion, I'm very grateful. Very thankful to be surrounded by so many people that have been my foundation."

Clark only needed a couple of minutes during the game to break the record, but she made sure to put up a performance for the crowd. She set a career-high 49 points, making it her fourth career game with 45 points or more. She also had 13 assists.

Clark also seems to have the admiration of her head coach, Lisa Blunder:

"It really is hard to stop Caitlin Clark, I think she does enjoy it," she added of how Clark seems to shine the brightest in the biggest moments. "If you work that hard at your craft, don't you want to share it with everybody? Don't you want to express it?"

To quote Ridley Scott's Gladiator... Are you not entertained?