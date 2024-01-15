In another routine night for Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, she put up 30 points, 11 assists and five rebounds against the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers to lead her team's 84-57 blowout win on Saturday.

The performances by the record-chasing Clark have become so commonplace that they no longer generate the headlines they deserve.

The $809,000 On3 NIL-valued Clark's long-term boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, did not take it for granted and was on hand to celebrate his girlfriend on his Instagram stories. In a post that was reposted by the Iowa basketball star, McCaffery wrote:

"Like that @caitlinclark22."

Image via Instagram

Caitlin Clark continues to stun the college basketball fraternity

Caitlin Clark has never been a stranger to inspiring awe from basketball fans and college basketball analysts with her incredible skills and scoring prowess, but she can find new gear every week.

Fox commentators Gus Johnson and Sarah Kustok were the chosen announcers for the Hawkeyes' game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, and the longtime commentator, Johnson, was in awe of Clark at the end of the matchup.

“I had never watched a player like Diana (Taurasi), especially when she got to the WNBA,” Johnson said. “But this young lady (Clark) is a whole different level. She’s playing in a different dimension, a different realm.

“She is a perfect example of the evolution of the game of basketball. I’ve never seen a woman with that kind of range and that kind of fluidness, handle. She can go wherever she wants to go on the court, and she’s got an incredible acumen for this game. She sees things people don’t see.”

Johnson was not done with his praise of Caitlin Clark, who recorded double-double No. 52 of her career, and he made some strong comparisons to legends of the game when speaking about her.

“Michael Jordan,” Johnson said. “He was Mick Jagger. He was a one-man rock show, and that’s what Caitlin is. She’s a rock star. People just gravitate towards her because of her spectacular play.

“She doesn’t just play well; she plays with a pizzazz, a swagger, a cockiness, orneriness, but with a big smile, kind of like Larry Bird used to. Excuse my French, but she’ll talk more than a little s— to you on the floor.”

Caitlin Clark is having the season of her life, averaging 30.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists as she seeks to break Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 points. Clark is currently at 3,274 points.

The era of Caitlin Clark is just beginning.