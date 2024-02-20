$818K NIL-valued Caitlin Clark surpasses Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders as top-selling NIL athlete ever since Iowa star broke existing NCAA records

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark has set Fanatics' NIL merch sales records, surpassing Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, as the top-selling NIL athlete, according to Front Office Sports.

The basketball star's NIL value is $818,000 per On3. After her game against Michigan, where she scored a career-high 49 points, Clark became the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring leader with 3,569 points — 42 points more than the previous record-holder, Kelsey Plum.

Within hours, she overtook Shedeur in total sales since Fanatics began selling athlete-branded college gear in 2022.

The gear that pushed Clark over the top included a T-shirt bearing the "You break it, you own it" slogan that Nike featured on social media after she set the scoring record.

Per Front Office Sports, a signed Topps Now card that celebrated Clark's record-breaking score was sold out in less than 10 minutes. Those cards are part of the Fanatics Collectibles series that Fanatics bought from Topps for about $500 million in 2022. Some of those cards are on eBay for up to $1,750.

How is Caitlin Clark breaking records and balancing her life?

ESPN analyst Jay Williams called Caitlin Clark “the Stephen Curry of women's college basketball.”

"I think she's the Stephen Curry of women's college basketball. I think she has changed the dynamics of the way the game is played," Williams said.

Clark is averaging 32.8 points per game this season, and she shared her thoughts on balancing her life in a press conference.

“Obviously, basketball consumes a lot of my time, especially when we’re in season,” Clark said (h/t The Athletic). “I’m still a college kid. I still clean my apartment, do my laundry.”

“I think definitely getting off my phone and just living in the moment and enjoying that has been really important for myself, just soaking in every single second,” she added. “Like, it’s crazy.”

Iowa and Clark will face the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday.

