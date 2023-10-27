High school prospect Cooper Flagg took to his socials Thursday to express solidarity and call for support for the victims of the tragic Maine mass shooting. The highly-touted 2024 recruit was expected to announce his commitment on Thursday, per reports, but the events in his home state of Maine have put that announcement on hold.

Flagg wrote on X:

"All of our focus should be on supporting the victims, their families, and law enforcement — everything else can wait. My heart is with Maine."

Expand Tweet

The Maine shootings have taken the lives of at least 18 people while leaving 13 others injured at a local bowling alley and restaurant. Local law enforcement agencies have identified the suspect as Robert Card of Bowdoin, a U.S. Army reservist. A massive search is underway to arrest him.

Where will Cooper Flagg go to college?

Newport, Maine native Cooper Flagg plays at Montverde Academy in Florida and has an On3 NIL value of $872,000. The small forward has kept college basketball fans on the edge of their seats with his college choices.

Flagg has set the stage for his official visits this fall, and three college basketball powerhouses are vying for his commitment: Duke, UConn and Kansas. It must be noted that Cooper Flagg has already visited Duke earlier in the month and has been on the radar of numerous top college basketball programs.

The 16-year-old possesses all the attributes of a future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Standing at 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, Flagg brings a unique blend of skills and athleticism.

There’s some concern that his size might not perfectly align with a natural power forward, but his defensive game is already on an elite level. A natural transition for him will be the small forward position at the professional level.

Expand Tweet

While questions about his size in the power forward role may linger, they are unlikely to be a concern at the collegiate level. Any team that would poach Flagg will see him as an immediate game-changer, as he can make his presence felt on both ends of the court for whichever team he chooses.

Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks have always recruited the nation's top talents. However, the inclusion of UConn on this list is a bit surprising. Historically, UConn hasn't been as influential in recruiting as other top-tier programs.

Expand Tweet

If Cooper Flagg decides to join the UConn Huskies, it could make him one of the most prominent names in their basketball history.