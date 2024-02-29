$910,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery backs Iowa star after record-breaking performance against Minnesota

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, couldn't be more proud as his girlfriend became the all-time leading scorer among female college basketball players.

The Iowa star shattered a long-standing Lynette Woodard's career point record of 3,649 points on Wednesday against Minnesota. Caitlin is now within 18 points of breaking Pete Maravich's scoring record for both men and women.

McCaffery reshared ESPN's appreciation post for Caitlin's performance on Instagram.

Screenshot via Instagram

The original post by ESPN was captioned:

"CAITLIN CLARK RECORDS HER SIXTH CAREER 30-PT TRIPLE-DOUBLE‼️

She is now 1️⃣8️⃣ points away from the NCAA Division I scoring record 🙌"

Clark delivered a jaw-dropping triple-double with 33 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 108-60 victory against Minnesota. Her performance secured a decisive win for Iowa and marked a significant milestone in her journey to rewrite the NCAA record books.

Clark, who has an NIL valuation of $910,000 per On3, broke Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's basketball scoring record two weeks ago. After her performance against Minnesota yesterday, fans couldn't help but have adorable reactions for the Iowa star.

Let’s look at some of them:

Screenshot via Instagram

Screenshot via Instagram

Also read: Caitlin Clark NCAA Scoring Record: Can Iowa superstar beat Pete Maravich's record against Minnesota?

Barak Obama congratulates Caitlin Clark on her NCAA scoring record

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated the Iowa sensation after her historic achievement of becoming the highest scorer in women's college basketball history during Iowa's win over Michigan.

Obama expressed his admiration on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congrats to @CaitlinClark22, the greatest scorer in the history of women’s college basketball! It's been fun watching you and the @IowaWBB team this season."

Expand Tweet

Surpassing Kelsey Plum's record, Clark now sits atop the charts with an impressive 3,650 points and counting. Clark broke the record in the first quarter against Michigan when she scored a remarkable 35-foot 3-pointer.

Also read: Watch: Caitlin Clark surpasses Kelsey Plum as NCAAW's all-time scoring leader with logo 3-pointer