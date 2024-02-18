"A bad plan for Bronny James": NCAAB analyst Doug Gottlieb gives his verdict on USC star's possible future with LeBron James' Lakers

On Feb 15, The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were looking into drafting Bronny James into their roster for next season. This was received with largely negative reactions from the NBA world. Many fans and analysts alike believe that Bronny still does not have what it takes to be an NBA player.

Joining the many voices that are against this move is sports analyst Doug Gottlieb. On the DOUG GOTTLIEB SHOW, he laid his opinions bare, saying:

"I think it's a bad plan for Bronny James. I just do. I think Bronny James can grow from being a bench player, an occasional spot starter on a disastrous USC team to eventually being an all-league caliber player and making it to an NBA roster.

"That's who he is. He's a four-year college player who with some help from Dad, with some help from his name, some lineage, the fact that he doesn't get rattled by big stuff because he's been around the big stuff his whole life, eventually becomes the NBA player. You're stealing three really good college years of experience from him."

The similar vein in everyone's argument is that Bronny James is just not there yet. As a freshman with the USC Trojans, Bronny averages just 5.9 points with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. It would be insensitive to not consider his health challenges from the past summer. And it adds even more reason for the 19-year-old to stay longer with the Trojans.

Draft prospect Bronny James vs LeBron James

When LeBron James joined the NBA in 2003, he came fresh out of high school. Still, the Chosen One had incredible numbers. In his senior year at St. Vincent–St. Mary HS, Bron averaged 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.4 steals. He was the most hyped draft prospect and deserved it all.

However, the same cannot be said about Bronny James. He does not match up to even some of the prospects in his own team. USC freshman PG Isiah Collier, who features within the Top 25 in ESPN'S mock draft, averages 15.7 points with 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Rob Dillingham, also a freshman, averages 22.7 points with 4.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the past four games, is ranked fourth in the same list.

Bronny James is nowhere near these numbers and it feels almost unfair to pit him against these prospects. While LeBron is within his right to wish for a chance to share the NBA stage with his son, waiting it out for a few more years feels like the right thing to do.

