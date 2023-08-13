It is safe to say that LSU forward Angel Reese is having a great offseason. Her summer was full of new opportunities, as the 21-year-old saw a rise in popularity following her national championship win in April.

The "Bayou Barbie" confirmed her relationship with the Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher not too long ago. The pair has been together for more than six months and frequently post photos with each other.

Recently, Reese uploaded an Instagram post with pictures from her trip to Jamaica and captioned it:

"bad gyal w/ her bad boy"

Reese is seemingly on vacation with Fletcher, sharing pictures of the two in matching swimwear and enjoying their time on the Caribbean island. It appears that the Most Outstanding Player of 2023 had to take a breather before she got back on the court.

Reese showed off in her Jamaican bikini while Cam'Ron wore shorts of the same pattern.

Angel Reese posted a TikTok video wearing the same outfit a while ago and may have planned to post these pictures from her vacation much later. But she also uploaded images to Instagram Stories, as she is seen enjoying nature with Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Reese and Fletcher are both professional athletes and have been in a long-distance relationship due to their busy schedules. However, the two still enjoyed each other's company and utilized the offseason to the fullest.

Angel Reese has been on a roll this offseason

Image via Instagram/angelreese10

This summer, Reese's NIL value has become sky-high as she signed multiple deals promoting various brands. In the midst of all, Reese went on to play for Team USA in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup, just a few months after winning the national title.

Reese has been on a roll off the court following her time with the national team. She has been seen spending time with her boyfriend and enjoying her off-season. Meanwhile, her rival, Caitlin Clark, has been making noise in Europe, as the Iowa Hawkeyes are in the middle of their foreign tour.

Angel Reese and the Tigers expect to repeat another title run in the upcoming college basketball season. Reese did a fantastic job leading the Tigers to their first national title last season, putting up big-time numbers. However, Clark and Iowa are expected to give them a run for their money once again when the 2023 season starts.

As she enters her senior year, it will be interesting to see Angel Reese put up a similar performance the following season. Reese is the projected top-five pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, and her final college basketball season will play a huge role in cementing that position among other draft prospects.