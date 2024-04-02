"Angel Reese getting frustrated": Jason Whitlock worries about LSU star's on-court trouble in Elite Eight clash against Caitlin Clark's Iowa

  • home icon
By Jai Barnachia
Modified Apr 02, 2024 08:06 IST
The LSU Lady Tigers` quest for back-to-back NCAA championships is now over at the hands of their last year`s opponents in the finals. But one could argue that LSU star Angel Reese may have given up a little too early in the game, as noticed by columnist and podcaster Jason Whitlock.

Whitlock posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Reese getting frustrated with the game, enough that she`s not even putting any effort to get back on defense:

The Hawkeyes still have some time to get their shot at redemption after last year`s loss, but they surely have overcome a major obstacle with this victory.

Reese had another poor showing on offense, even though she still had 17 points, 4 assists, and a massive 20 rebounds to finish the contest. She shot poorly from both the field and the line (7-21 FG, 3-8 FT).

The all-time leading scorer in D1 basketball history finished with her 13th 40-plus point game with 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Will Angel Reese return to LSU next year?

With LSU now out of the tournament, it`s time to look forward to their future. Angel Reese has a fifth year of eligibility due to the NCAA`s COVID rules (via Women`s Health). But whether she opts into that or not is still her decision.

An interview last year with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie shared that Angel Reese`s foremost goal is to win another national championship for LSU. However, she won`t scoff at the opportunity to make it to the WNBA (via Glamour Magazine).

Here`s what she had to say about her impending decision:

"While I do have the option for another year, I do want to get out of college, start life outside of school, and pursue my WNBA dreams. It’s been a challenging but rewarding four years, and I’m excited to continue improving at LSU and beyond."

Iowa moves on to battle the winner of USC vs UConn in the Final Four.

