"Another thing the NCAA can't do properly": Transfer portal interrupting March Madness leaves college hoops fans fuming

Amidst March Madness fervor, college hoops fans are seething as the transfer portal steals the spotlight.

The crux of the backlash revolves around the timing of the portal's opening, coinciding with the NCAA tournament. The overlap detracts attention from the thrilling matchups and upsets synonymous with March Madness.

A disgruntled fan lamented on X:

"Another thing the NCAA can't do properly."

Here's how fans are reacting on X to the overlapping of the transfer portal window and ongoing March Madness:

Notably, teams can swiftly shift focus to the next season, unsettling the fairness and sportsmanship ethos. The portal's impact extends beyond player movements, diminishing fan engagement and altering the viewing experience.

The abrupt departure of key players mid-season or before pivotal games prompts scrutiny over team loyalties and competitive equilibrium in college basketball. As controversies loom large, the essence of March Madness hangs in the balance, overshadowed by transfer portal upheavals.

The onset of college basketball's transfer portal rush

The college basketball transfer portal commenced on Monday, initiating 45 days for player movement, slated to conclude on May 1. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, 122 players have entered the portal, a figure expected to double since the opening of the transfer portal.

Notably, recent entries primarily encompass grad transfers and players from teams amid coaching changes, the latter granted a 30-day window for entry. Last year, over 175 players joined the portal on day one, a count likely to rise this season due to rule alterations.

Reportedly, as of noon Monday, 125 players had entered the portal, as per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Among notable transfers are Stanford's Andrej Stojakovic, Michigan's Dug McDaniel and Hofstra's Darlinstone Dubar.

Stojakovic, a former top-25 recruit and son of NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic, seeks a new chapter. Michigan's McDaniel, with an average of 16.3 points this season, aims for fresh opportunities.

Dubar noted for his 17.8 points per game and near 40 percent 3-point shooting, eyes a change. The portal increasingly resembles free agency, with players pursuing playing time and NIL deals.

Changes in the NCAA transfer portal and NIL regulations

In the 2022-23 transfer portal, over 1,800 players entered their names, with expectations for a lower figure this year. Rule alterations include a reduction of the portal entry window to 45 days, aiming to streamline recruiting cycles for coaches.

However, the most significant change stems from lawsuits challenging the NCAA's rule penalizing multiple transfers. Following lawsuits from several states, a preliminary injunction granted eligibility to multiyear transfers until the end of the spring sports period.

Anticipated repercussions include a surge in multi-year transfers, devoid of fear of punishment, and players leveraging the portal for negotiations with NIL collectives, which are now permissible by NCAA standards.

Notable players, particularly previous transfers, may enter and withdraw from the portal, enhancing marketability and facilitating new placements. Ongoing lawsuits aim for permanent NCAA changes.