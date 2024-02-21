"B---h": College basketball announcer's tongue slip during LSU women's basketball game becomes instant hit on X

No. 13 LSU and Vanderbilt tipped off on Feb. 8 and a moment from the game's commentary is going viral on X, formerly Twitter, now. It all went down in the third quarter when the Tigers were up, 52-37. Earlier in the game, the referees had asked LSU's bench to refrain from standing. Speaking on this, sportscaster and former women's basketball coach Carolyn Peck said:

"As a coach, I'd say bench, stay in this ballgame, stay excited, stay enthusiastic. Pull your team through. I don't care if the officials are telling you to sit down."

Now, while this may have seemed like normal commentary from Peck, the Tennesse native's accent makes it seem like she said "b*tch".

It has been almost two weeks since the game, but somehow it has only reached everyone's attention online now. The clip was posted to X and the internet did its thing in making it go viral, with thousands of fans reacting to it.

Some fans pointed out the obvious misunderstanding due to her Southern accent and others just poked fun at the situation giving rise to hilarious memes. Meanwhile, a few took it a little too seriously:

Caroline Peck coached Purdue (1997-99) and Florida (2002-07) women's basketball teams. Additionally, she was the first head coach-general manager in the history of the WNBA's Orlando Miracle.

How has LSU's season been so far

The Tigers' biggest win this season was against No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies, 82-64. In the SEC, LSU (9-3) ranks No. 2 with behind South Carolina (12-0). According to ESPN's predicted bracketology, LSU is seeded No. 3 with Notre Dame and Florida Gulf Coast before it, respectively. About the odds of winning the championship, the Tigers are at +800, tied with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

LSU has four more games left this season and they must post wins to ensure a decent run into March Madness. They are currently on a four-game winning streak and will meet Auburn next on Feb. 22. The Tigers have the important task of defending their title and will hope to do so in style.

