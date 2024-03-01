Baby Gronk has hilarious advice for Caitlin Clark after the 2024 WNBA Draft decision: “Go to the NBA instead”

In terms of her collegiate basketball career, Caitlin Clark is having the most amazing year to date. Setting back-to-back records and announcing her next move caused quite a stir in the collegiate basketball scene.

Advice began to flow in Caitlin Clark's comment sections after she announced her intention to join a professional league.

One such hilarious remark came from well-known football player Baby Gronk. He made a comment on Caitlin Clark's post, in which she declared her intention to enter the 2024 draft and announced her departure from the NCAA.

"GO TO THE NBA INSTEAD"

The following comment was left by either the 11-year-old footballer or his father on Caitlin's account.

Madden San Miguel, also known as "Baby Gronk" on the internet, has gained popularity due to his exceptional athletic abilities and impressive physical attributes at such a young age.

The 5-foot-2 native of Frisco, Texas, has garnered a significant following of 408,000 on Instagram over the past year through his carefully curated social media accounts, which are closely monitored by his father, Jake San Miguel.

But despite the fact that the comment is hilarious, the potentiality of Clark entering the men's league is the most important point of discussion.

Could Caitlin Clark enter the NBA?

The NBA has no specific rule prohibiting women from playing in the league. However, in 1969, a woman named Denise Rife Long was selected by the owner of the San Francisco Warriors in the NBA draft.

But the then-commissioner of the league vetoed the pick, arguing that women and high school players were not eligible to be drafted even though it was not a written rule.

The New Orleans Jazz later drafted another woman, Lusia Harris, in 1977, but she declined the opportunity to try out. While it is technically possible for a woman like Caitlin Clark to play in the NBA, factors such as physicality and biology would make it extremely difficult to execute.

Clark made history during the NCAA tournament, achieving a feat that had never been accomplished before by any male or female player.

She recorded a 40-point triple-double against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight, which earned her widespread acclaim.

Moreover, she continued her impressive performance by dropping another 40 points in the Final Four matchup against South Carolina, leading her team to the championship game.

