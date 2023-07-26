The tragic news of Bronny James collapsing and having a cardiac arrest had barely cooled down before a new tangent gained a foothold on social media.

A few users drew parallels between James' cardiac arrest and getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The most prominent proponent of that theory was Twitter (X) owner Elon Musk.

Musk replied to a tweet reporting about James' cardiac arrest seeming to hint that it was caused by Myocarditis.

Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @TheChiefNerd We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.



In layman's terms, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart which has symptoms like shortness of breath, an irregular heartbeat and severe chest pains. Several users supported Musk's explanation but a huge majority criticised his insensitivity.

One user wrote a heartfelt tweet to Musk about his opinions.

" @elonmusk I beg you as a parent do not use Bronny James health issue to promote your narrative about the vaccine. People with myocarditis must have covid-the virus-not from the vaccine but from covid could possibly cause it

matthew allen loves cupcakes with jellybeans- @matthew46956757 @elonmusk I beg you as a parent do not use Bronny James health issue to promote your narrative about the vaccine. People with myocarditis must have covid-the virus-not from the vaccine but from covid could possibly cause it

According to the American Heart Association, Musk's deductions are actually the opposite of the truth.

“People infected with Covid-19 before receiving a vaccine were 11 times more at risk for developing myocarditis within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. After a single dose of the vaccine, however, that risk is cut in half.”

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd pic.twitter.com/3Ah4Rt4dJx "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In most quarters, Elon Musk found himself canceled due to his anti-vaxx opinions.

Jonathan Sher @SherOnHealth Ever the narcissist, Elon Musk is a predator, using his toy X to grab the spotlight of gas-lit, tin-hat, nut-bars, happy to throw the family of Bronny James under the bus in a time of trauma. pic.twitter.com/avGoeAFvR5

Some users fought back with scientific facts.

Sam Clench @SamClench



(The answer, we know, is that it's EXCEEDINGLY rare. You are more likely to get myocarditis from Covid than from the vaccine. Stop this.) Elon Musk is responding to Bronny James' cardiac arrest by spreading conpsiracy theory bullshit, again, as usual, because of COURSE he is.(The answer, we know, is that it's EXCEEDINGLY rare. You are more likely to get myocarditis from Covid than from the vaccine. Stop this.) twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

Peter Bucci @Peter_Bucci @elonmusk @TheChiefNerd Myocarditis is a rare side-effect (≈55 per million doses) in men aged 18 to 24. It occurs in the first few days after vaccination and usually resolves without serious complications. Bronny James had a cardiac arrest, a different thing not associated with COVID vaccines.

Bad kitty 2 @Supermomkitty2 @elonmusk @TheChiefNerd Well, thx Dr. Musk.

I'm sure @LeBronJames & Savanah James will discuss your solid medical findings with Bronny James cardiologist who has had 14 or more yrs of medical school/training.



Who knew Elon Musk moonlights as an endocrinologist and a Cardiologist on the side?

Nancy @focused4USA So....the plan is to turn "X" into FOX news or worse?



"Bronny James' cardiac arrest is linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, Elon Musk suggests"

Zohaib Khan @zohaib__khan512



ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/P… @TheChiefNerd Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Young Athletes is a known condition and has been a known phenomena decades before Covid.

0xlaughingbudhha.eth @0x_Buddha



Each year 8-10 college athletes die of that. Yet



@elonmusk is allowing it. Cardiac deaths are the second leading cause of death among college athletes behind only accidents.Each year 8-10 college athletes die of that. Yet #antivaxxers are running rampant on Twitter falsely blaming Bronny James’ cardiac arrest on #vaccines @elonmusk is allowing it.

Bronny James' cardiac arrest

Bronny James' cardiac arrest occurred at USC's (University of Southern California) Galen Training Center on Monday. An ambulance was called to the facility at 9:26 AM to attend to Bronny.

A spokesperson for the James family released a short statement confirming the incident and requested the public to respect the family's privacy.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

The debate on whether Bronny James' cardiac arrest was caused by getting the COVID-19 vaccine will likely rumble on as topics tend to do on Twitter. Meanwhile, Elon Musk who isn't averse to controversial opinions will continue to feel the heat.

