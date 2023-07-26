The tragic news of Bronny James collapsing and having a cardiac arrest had barely cooled down before a new tangent gained a foothold on social media.
A few users drew parallels between James' cardiac arrest and getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The most prominent proponent of that theory was Twitter (X) owner Elon Musk.
Musk replied to a tweet reporting about James' cardiac arrest seeming to hint that it was caused by Myocarditis.
Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.
In layman's terms, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart which has symptoms like shortness of breath, an irregular heartbeat and severe chest pains. Several users supported Musk's explanation but a huge majority criticised his insensitivity.
One user wrote a heartfelt tweet to Musk about his opinions.
" @elonmusk I beg you as a parent do not use Bronny James health issue to promote your narrative about the vaccine. People with myocarditis must have covid-the virus-not from the vaccine but from covid could possibly cause it
According to the American Heart Association, Musk's deductions are actually the opposite of the truth.
“People infected with Covid-19 before receiving a vaccine were 11 times more at risk for developing myocarditis within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. After a single dose of the vaccine, however, that risk is cut in half.”
In most quarters, Elon Musk found himself canceled due to his anti-vaxx opinions.
Some users fought back with scientific facts.
Bronny James' cardiac arrest
Bronny James' cardiac arrest occurred at USC's (University of Southern California) Galen Training Center on Monday. An ambulance was called to the facility at 9:26 AM to attend to Bronny.
A spokesperson for the James family released a short statement confirming the incident and requested the public to respect the family's privacy.
"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."
The debate on whether Bronny James' cardiac arrest was caused by getting the COVID-19 vaccine will likely rumble on as topics tend to do on Twitter. Meanwhile, Elon Musk who isn't averse to controversial opinions will continue to feel the heat.
