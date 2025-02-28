"Biggest frauds in America","This season is insane": Fans go wild as Ta'Niya Latson's Florida State pulls off upset vs Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Fans are loving the unpredictability of women's college basketball this season after Ta'Niya Latson's No. 24 Florida State team defeated Hannah Hidalgo and No. 4 Notre Dame on Thursday night.

Latson and Hidalgo — the top two scorers in the nation — faced off against each other at Purcell Pavilion, with the former coming out on top in a close 86-81 game.

The reactions on social media were wild, as fans enjoyed the chaos. Here are some of the best tweets following the game:

"Notre Dame the biggest frauds in America right now I’m convinced," one fan wrote.

"March and April are going to be cinema 🎬" another said, expressing excitement for the postseason.

"I love upsets 🥹 this season is insaneeee," a user tweeted.

"This is the Notre Dame team I was scared of seeing. Fool's Gold," one fan lamented.

"I was told ND was unbeatable ..yet here we are….AGAIN," a tweet read.

"More than anything, Latson proved HH is NOT the best player in college. 4-18 = FRAUD," one more added, mocking Hidalgo's poor shooting performance.

With the win, Florida State moved to 23-6 (13-4 ACC) while Notre Dame fell to 24-4 (15-2 ACC). The Irish were the No. 1 team in the country last week after winning 19 straight games. Their pristine record ended with an overtime loss to No. 9 NC State on Sunday.

Florida State compounded Notre Dame’s recent struggles by delivering their second consecutive ACC loss for the first time since 2021.

Ta'Niya Latson out duels Hannah Hidalgo in thrilling showdown

Ta'Niya Latson emerged as the better player in the toe-to-toe battle against Hannah Hidalgo in the clash of the nation's top off-guards.

Latson, the top scorer in the country at 26.1 points per game, had a very solid game with 23 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds in the win for the Seminoles. She shot 7-for-20 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

On the other side, Hannah Hidalgo struggled mightily from the field. Florida State did a good job holding her to 16 points on 4-for-18 shooting, way below her average of 24.7 ppg this season. This washer second-lowest scoring game of the season. The 5-foot-6 Notre Dame sophomore also went 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and had two turnovers.

The Fighting Irish are tied with the NC State Wolfpack for first place in the ACC standings with just one game remaining.

