“Blocking traffic for a flick is crazy” - College hoops’ fans roast $1,700,000 NIL-valued Angel Reese’s red Christmas outfit ft. BF Cam’ron

The LSU Lady Tigers are relishing a well-earned holiday break after a tremendous start to the season. Star player Angel Reese, whose NIL valuation sits at a staggering $1.7 million, has been showing off her festive spirit on Instagram. She posted several photos on Tuesday flaunting a bright red Christmas outfit as she took in the holiday cheer on the streets of New York City.

In a series of photos, Reese had herself clicked alongside her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, a Florida State Seminoles basketball player.

Reese kept her Instagram caption concise, writing just "muah....NO BARS!" Nevertheless, her post with Fletchery amassed over 137,000 likes in under 24 hours.

As Reese posed in a red Christmas in New York City, she drew some roasting from online fans. One user poked fun at her for blocking traffic to take the photo. Several others mocked her all-red look, while some didn't hold back in teasing her boyfriend, too.

Angel Reese and LSU's dominant stretch continues

Angel Reese's Christmas celebration in New York City comes after the LSU phenom's triumphant return to the court following a mysterious four-game suspension. With coach Kim Mulkey vague about her absence, speculation swirled until Reese said it was a necessary mental health break.

Since rejoining the seventh-ranked Lady Tigers (12-1), the All-American's impact has been undeniable. Her energy has catalyzed LSU's unrelenting momentum, now riding a 12-game winning streak. In Reese's return against then-No. 9 Virginia Tech, she erupted with 19 points and nine rebounds, kicking off a dominant stretch.

Next, she delivered a 20-point, nine-rebound, two-assist stuffing in a thrashing of Louisiana-Lafayette. Reese followed up with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in LSU's 133-44 demolition of McNeese State. Her onslaught continued against Northwestern State, dropping 25 points and 14 rebounds in a 45-point blowout. Most recently, she poured in 26 points in a 32-point crushing of Coppin State.

With Reese back asserting her prowess, the soaring Lady Tigers restart their quest for glory Saturday against Jacksonville. Their first 2024 matchup and Southeastern Conference game comes on Jan. 4 against Missouri. If Reese keeps up this level of play, LSU looks unstoppable.