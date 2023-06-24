Brandon Miller was selected as the second overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA draft, and it came with an honor not many can boast of. The Alabama alum received a congratulatory call from the GOAT of basketball, Michael Jordan.

Jordan recently finalized the sale of the majority stake of the team, ending his 13-year tenure as majority owner. While he will still be part of the franchise with a minority stake, Jordan took the time to congratulate Hornet's draft pick on Thursday night.

The heartwarming conversation between the NBA great and the new Hornets forward went viral across the internet. Many are of the opinion that Charlotte has secured a top talent for years to come.

Here are some of the reactions:

GeSportsNews @GeSportsNews @BleacherReport @hornets The Hornets got a franchise player for sure @BleacherReport @hornets The Hornets got a franchise player for sure

Jeremiah @Jeremiah1of1 @BleacherReport @hornets Imagine gettting that call from the GOAT saying "I choose you" @BleacherReport @hornets Imagine gettting that call from the GOAT saying "I choose you"

Chuck @chuck_jj2 @BleacherReport @hornets Mj is still a minority owner with presence. Gon be scary @BleacherReport @hornets Mj is still a minority owner with presence. Gon be scary

code👑 @cordy58 @BleacherReport @hornets Imagine Jordan calling you selecting you for his team, that’s dope af congrats to you brother @BleacherReport @hornets Imagine Jordan calling you selecting you for his team, that’s dope af congrats to you brother

Details of the Michael Jordan-Brandon Miller draft night call

To kick off the phone call, Michael Jordan playfully inquired if Brandon Miller had developed the ability to palm a basketball.

The rookie enthusiastically responded, stating that he had been successfully doing so for the past couple of days.

"Of course, "I was palming a ball like a couple days ago."

MJ emphasized the significance of immediately diving into the hard work ahead.

"You gotta get to work, dude, I'm very proud, very happy to have you, man."

Given Brandon Miller's earlier revelation of trash-talking Jordan during his pre-draft workout, it is highly likely that the phone call served as a continuation of their playful banter. He noted on the Wednesday prior to the draft:

"He told me I was just a shooter, just shooting threes. ... I kind of talked some trash back to him, I witnessed him air-ball a free throw, too, so I'll always have that up against him."

Can Brandon Miller match Michael Jordan’s legacy?

Becoming an NBA great is one thing, matching the legacy of Michael Jordan is something else entirely. With his outstanding success during his time with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan is widely considered the greatest player ever to play the game.

It will definitely take a whole lot of hard work, determination and consistency for Miller to reach that level. While there are no doubts about his ability to become a legend of the game, laying claim to the “GOAT” tag seems unlikely. It could happen, but we are talking about decades of dominance.

The Hornets' rookie will need at least 15 years at the top of his game to reach the height of Jordan. The GOAT was a six-time NBA champion, five-time NBA MVP and six-time NBA Finals MVP. He also made the NBA All-Star 14 times and All-NBA First Team 10 times. This is evidently a tall mountain to climb for anyone.

