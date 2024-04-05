"Bro was a**", "Pretty cool": College hoops fans left divided over Purdue star Zach Edey's multi-sport prowess

Purue Boilermakers' standout player Zach Edey has garnered attention from fans not just for his towering presence on the basketball court but also for his multi-sports talent.

A recent social media post showing Edey playing ice hockey has divided college hoops fans, as they had mixed reactions to it.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Edey has had a unique basketball journey. He was excellent in ice hockey and baseball during his high school years at Leaside High School. He was a formidable presence on the ice as a defenseman, coached by former NHL player Allan Rourke.

However, it was Rourke who recognized Edey's potential in basketball and encouraged him to switch sports. As a result, Edey started basketball during his sophomore year of high school.

He joined the Northern Kings Club basketball team under coach Vidal Massiah, who helped him transition to the United States, where he landed at the IMG Academy. There, Edey caught eye and was recruited by the Purdue Boilermakers.

The recent viral post showcasing Edey's ice hockey time has reignited discussion among fans. This is how fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bro was A*S," said one fan.

Some of the fans drew attention to his poor footwork and made fun of it as well. Some also made fun of his skating skills.

"Questionable footwork, slow as my grandmother on I-95, nobalance. Buddy would make me look like McJEsusout there. I'm cooking him for 4 and an apple."

"That might be the worst backward skating I've seen from a dman," one fan laughed.

Some also acknowledged the fact the Zach Edey being tall and his heavy boots only look weird while skating, otherwise, everything is normal about the post.

"Oh, come on , "he's just tall..."," stated one fan.

"Heaviest boots ever. I'd fuckig walk this kid," said another.

At the same time, some fans were happy about the fact that Zach Edey left ice skating and made a better choice of playing basketball:

"Good thing he chose basketball."

"Think he made the right athletics choice."

What lies ahead of Zach Edey and Purdue Boilermakers in the March Madness 2024?

Tennessee v Purdue

Zach Edey has been phenomenal for Purdue, averaging 25 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season. Led by Edey, Purdue beat Grambling State in the first round, Utah St. in the second, Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen and Tennessee in the Elite Eight.

With the Elite Eight victory, Purdue advanced to the Final Four of March Madness 2024. They face the No. 11 seed NC State on Sunday. Purdue will enter the game with the odds favoring them, with just two games away from title glory,

