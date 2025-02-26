“Bro is washed and doesn’t have good takes”: Hoops fans fuming as Paul George chooses Ace Bailey over Cooper Flagg for #1 draft pick 

Paul George made his choice between Rutgers' Ace Bailey and Duke's Cooper Flagg. Fans did not like his decision.

Ad

George did so on a new episode of his "Podcast P with Paul George Podcast", going over the debate about who should be the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA draft. While both players have yet to officially declare for the draft, the Philadelphia 76ers star made his stance clear.

"I think Ace Bailey is a little bit more raw talent with, you know, still a ton of upside. I think Cooper Flagg, not to say he doesn't have upside. He has amazing upside as well, but I think Ace Bailey has a little bit more upside to him. I think he can scratch a little bit more off of his surface than Cooper Flagg can," George said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

It didn't take long for fans to react to George's comments, criticizing him for being biased and not focusing on the 76ers' season when they are currently struggling.

Here are some of their reactions:

"Bro is washed and doesn't have good takes. Duke has nothing going for him," one fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Ace Bailey. (Instagram)

"PG is making a smooth transition from the game," another fan commented.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving Bailey. (Instagram)

"Bro just pick up a ball and play stop talking," one fan said.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving Bailey. (Instagram)

Others decided to look at the comparisons between Flagg and Bailey, explaining why one is better than the other in certain areas of the game.

Ad

"Ace Bailey has more athleticism but Cooper wins games. I'm taking Coop," one fan added.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Ace Bailey. (Instagram)

"I said since high school, especially their senior years, Ace is the best prospect in the draft and he's the best player in this draft! Bro shotmaking ability is ridiculous. Idk I just see Ace being the better player long term," another fan said.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving Bailey. (Instagram)

"Cooper Dylan Ace it's in order!!" one fan exclaimed.

Ad

A fan reacts to social media post involving Bailey. (Instagram)

What's next for Ace Bailey, Scarlet Knights

Until the 2025 NBA draft arrives, Ace Bailey and Cooper Flagg will resume their seasons as the best players on their respective teams.

Ad

For Bailey, he is averaging 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.2 assists and a steal. He is shooting 46.4% from the field, including 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Rutgers currently has a 14-14 overall record, losing 10 of their 17 Big Ten matchups. They are producing 76.7 points on shooting splits of 44.8% overall and 33.7% from downtown, barely beating opponents by a margin of 0.5 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Feb. 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.