"Broke her ankle": Fans go wild as Flau'Jae Johnson pulls off "filthy" move on UCLA star Kiki Rice

Flau'Jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after losing 72-65 against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday in the Elite Eight round. Despite the outcome, Flau'Jae Johnson had a sensational game, especially on the scoring front.

She finished with a game-high 28 points while registering four rebounds and four assists. During the fourth quarter, with 9:26 minutes left on the clock, Flau'Jae pulled off an exceptional move midcourt on the dribble, which deceived Kiki Rice completely as she fell to the ground.

Fans went crazy on social media after watching Flau'Jae's move to throw off Kiki Rice.

"Broke her ankle," wrote a netizen.

"That sh*t was filthy!!!," another fan shared their reaction.

"Flau'Jae put her on the mixtape," another netizen reacted.

"The behind the back was just nasty," a fan expressed.

"She has a family," a user shared.

Kim Mulkey pays tribute to Flau'Jae Johnson as LSU crashed out of the NCAA Tournament

The LSU Tigers had a very close fight against the overall No.1 seed, the UCLA Bruins, courtesy of Flau'Jae Johnson's heroics with 28 points. While the star player blamed herself for making some unforced turnovers, coach Kim Mulkey was full of praise for Flau'Jae.

“Well, I remember when I took the LSU job, Flau’Jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU,” Mulkey said after the defeat. “I had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU. So she jump-started our program."

Mulkey also shared that she will be forever indebted to Flau'Jae Johnson for joining the program. The shooting guard joined LSU in 2022 after earning multiple accolades for her school. Flau'Jae developed even more under Mulkey, and the duo won the national championship in 2023.

LSU v South Carolina - Source: Getty

Currently, her future remains uncertain as she ponders taking the next move to the WNBA draft or continuing with the Tigers for another season. She will be 22 by November, which makes her eligible to enter this year's WNBA draft.

The star player has shown exponential growth since her first year. In the 2024-25 campaign, Flau'Jae averaged 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Her three-point shooting of 36.3% is also decent.

She shared that she will weigh everything before taking the call. She plans to talk about it with people in her close circle, which also includes her family coach Kim Mulkey.

