Bronny James draft update: LeBron James' son expected to remain out of transfer portal

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is expected to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after his freshman season at USC, which was a surprise, as he struggled. He finished the year averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Despite his struggles, he will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

"Bronny James is expected to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. The USC freshman has been fully cleared to play in the league as part of Fitness to Play panel and will participate in all pre-draft activities starting with the Draft Combine this week."

Bronny missed several months last year after having a cardiac arrest before the season kicked off, which could have impacted his performances. However, it was expected that he would return to college to try and build up his draft stock, but according to ESPN, he's expected to remain in the draft.

Bronny James will play in the combine's 5-on-5 scrimmages beginning Tuesday, which will allow scouts and executives a better opportunity to see how he may play in the NBA.

He has until a May 29 deadline to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to college. He's is in the transfer portal, but all reports indicate that he will remain in the NBA Draft.

Where is Bronny James projected to be drafted?

Bronny James is projected to go undrafted. In ESPN's latest mock draft, after the draft lottery was revealed, they didn't have him being selected in any of the 58 picks.

Bleacher Report also has him going undrafted, while The Ringer has Bronny being selected 55th overall by the LA Lakers. In The Ringer's mock draft, they said about the selection of Bronny:

"LeBron James still plays for the Lakers, so it only makes sense that if any team is going to draft his son, who isn't ready for the NBA, it would be them."

After Bronny declared for the draft, his agent wasn't too concerned about the player being a lottery pick.

"I don't value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation."

Nevertheless, it appears that James will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 26 and 27.