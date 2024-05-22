Bronny James NBA Draft odds: LeBron James' son leads betting race to go No. 1 overall

Bronny James' draft stock has increased after his incredible performances at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. In his lone season with the USC Trojans, the guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting.

At the Combine, James clocked 19-for-25 shots in the three-point shooting drill and had a 40.5" max vertical. He also scored a team-high 13 points during the final 5v5 scrimmage.

Sports betting free agent Ben Fawkes reported on X:

"Bronny James (200-1) has the MOST BETS (22.5%) to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA draft at @BetMGM sportsbooks. He represents the book's biggest liability to go No. 1 overall. His odds remain at 200-1"

After his freshman season, most draft analysts excluded Bronny James from their 2024 NBA mock draft. However, after the Combine, he is now predicted to go to the second round this June.

ESPN analyst believes Bronny James is a legitimate NBA prospect

After the first scrimmage in Chicago, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony said Bronny James has finally reached enough potential to join the NBA:

"Bronny has done a good job of showing that he deserves to be on the radar." Givony said. "He was just as good as a lot of the other players that played five-on-five, and he's a guy that has a real role at the NBA level as a three-and-D off-guard who can make shots, defend his position, play with energy."

"He's moved into the late second round of our latest projections. We're gonna have him at 54 in our next update. That's all the way up from the back end of the top 100. Talking to NBA people out here, they feel like he's legitimized himself as a real NBA prospect."

Despite these prospects, many still believe Bronny James should, at best, spend a few years in the G League before playing for an NBA team. Rumors are rife about the possible home for James, with many suggesting that the Los Angeles Lakers would likely be his destination.

The 2024 NBA draft is scheduled for Jun 26 and 27 at the Barclays Center and ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York. It will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.

What do you think are Bronny James' prospects in the NBA draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

