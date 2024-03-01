Bronny James stats last night vs Washington State: How did LeBron’s son perform against the Cougars?

Freshman guard Bronny James has not been producing good numbers recently for the USC Trojans, especially after ESPN released its latest mock draft that drew mixed reactions and forced his father and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to go on the offensive.

Bronny was listed as healthy in Thursday's game against the No. 19 Washington State Cougars. College basketball fans are hoping that USC coach Andy Enfield would give him more playing time since the Trojans are out of the running for NCAA Tournament qualification.

USC played for pride as it sought a surprise win against Washington State but fell apart at the end and lost, 72-75.

Bronny James stats against Washington State

James was inserted into the game in the first half and hit a contested jumper after a few minutes on the court.

However, he could not get his game going in the following minutes and was benched after only three minutes of action following his second foul.

Enfield gave James another chance in the second half but two more fouls derailed his chance to show his talents.

He finished with two points, on 1-of-2 shooting from the field, one rebound, one turnover, and four fouls.

DATE OPP RESULT FG FG% 3PT 3PT% FT FT% REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS Thu2/29 WSH ST L 72-75 1-2 50% 0-0 0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 4 1 2

USC stands on the court for the national anthem.

Trojans crumbled down the stretch to lose to the Cougars

USC was in the driver's seat for most of the game as it led by as much as 11 in the first half.

Washington State patiently chipped away at the deficit in the middle of the second half as the Trojans broke down. The Cougars uncorked a 12-3 run to tie the game at 62 with 6:45 left in the game.

Washington State finally took the lead, 68-67, after an Isaiah Watts triple with 2:35 remaining. Jaylen Wells would make it a two-possession ballgame with another 3-pointer that gave the Cougars a 73-69 lead. Wells sealed the game with two charities.

Watts and Andrej Jakimovski scored 18 points each to lead the Cougars to their 22nd win in 29 games. Myles Rice and Wells added 16 and 13 markers respectively for Washington State, who moved half a game behind Pac-12 leaders Arizona.

Isaiah Collier led USC with 24 points while Kobe Johnson and Vincent Iwuchukwu added 11 markers each. The Trojans dropped to 11-17 (5-12 in Pac-12).

