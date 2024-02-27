As the son of an NBA superstar, a lot is expected from Bronny James. The 19-year-old USC freshman is constantly under fire for the standard of his game on the court.

ESPN didn't consider James for its 2024 NBA mock draft, tagging him as a 2025 draft pick. Thus, many fans began speculating about the 19-year-old's professional career. LeBron James defended his son in a now-deleted tweet asking everyone to let him be a teenager who continues to develop his game over time.

But is Bronny James troubled by the harsh criticism and expectations from fans? No. And his unbothered temperament has impressed former NFL star Chad Johnson. He heaped praise on Bronny James in a recent episode of the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe.

"You know that funny thing? Even in LeBron didn't say anything, he going to catch a stray just in general just because of who your father is in general. Just because. But I think Bronny knows that. And Bronny has that type of temperament, he doesn't really care."

"He doesn't really care. It's like water off a ducks back." (5:09)

Bronny James had a rather unfortunate start to his collegiate career. He suffered from a cardiac arrest last summer during a USC practice session because of which he missed out on several games for the Trojans.

He finally debuted during USC's 84-79 loss to Long Beach State. James scored four points with three rebounds and two assists in that game. Since then, he has played 19 games for the Trojans this season.

Also Read: "Don't say he's better than NBA players": College hoops world goes off on LeBron James defending Bronny James ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

Jonathan Givony still praises Bronny James' game despite dropping him from the 2024 NBA Mock Draft

During an interview with NBA Today's Malika Andrews, Jonathan Givony explained why he dropped LeBron's son from the 2024 NBA mock draft.

Expand Tweet

"I love Bronny James' game still. We have to remember that this kid missed four months with a heart issue starting in July. It really seemed to have derailed his season."

"I think if Bronny James comes back for his sophomore season, we're going to see a completely different guy ... we're going to see someone that could really be a lottery pick still."

Do you think the 19-year-old can go on to become successful like his father in the NBA?

Read More: Is Bryce James better than Bronny? When CBB analysts weighed in on LeBron James' legacy passing to his sons