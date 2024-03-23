"Buy out a theater" - Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds challenges John Krasinski for competitive bet as the duo pick their March Madness 2024 winners

March Madness 2024 is underway and Hollywood celebrities are also getting in on the action. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and The Office actor John Krasinski have seemingly made a fun March Madness bet, by picking their winners for the NCAA Tournament in the men's and women's fields.

Reynolds revealed his bracket on X on Thursday, picking North Carolina (28-7) to win the men's NCAA Tournament and Caitlin Clark's Iowa (29-4) to win the women's title. He also challenged his IF co-star, Krasinski, suggesting whoever has the best tournament predictions will buy out a theater in the winning basketball team’s city to watch their movie on opening night.

"The best bracket comes bearing gifts… IF my bracket beats @johnkrasinski, the winner will buy out a theater in the winning team’s city to watch on opening night. Terms at http://marchmadness.if.movie" Reynolds tweeted.

It didn't take long for Krasinski to accept the challenge, who quote tweeted Reynolds and wrote:

"IF only @VancityReynolds knew what he was getting into. Challenge accepted!!! Terms: http://marchmadness.if.movie"

Krasinski similarly picked North Carolina to win the men's title but chose the undefeated South Carolina (33-0) to continue its stellar run and win the women's NCAA championship.

IF is set to hit the theatres on May 17 this year and movie buffs might be the biggest winners amid Krasinski and Reynolds' March Madness competition.

Full list of results from Day 1 of March Madness 2024

Oakland v Kentucky March Madness 2024

Here are all the results from Day 1 (Thursday, March 21) of March Madness 2024 in the men's field:

(9) Michigan State 69 beat (8) Mississippi State 51

(11) Duquesne 71 beat (6) BYU 67

(3) Creighton 77 beat (14) Akron 60

(2) Arizona 85 beat (15) Long Beach State 65

(1) North Carolina 90 beat (16) Wagner 62

(3) Illinois 84 beat (14) Morehead State 69

(11) Oregon 87 beat (6) South Carolina 73

(7) Dayton 63 beat (10) Nevada 60

(7) Texas 56 beat (10) Colorado State 44

(14) Oakland 79 beat (3) Kentucky, 75

(5) Gonzaga 86 beat (12) McNeese 65

(2) Iowa State 79 beat (15) South Dakota State 61

(2) Tennessee 83 beat (15) Saint Peter's 49

(11) NC State 80 beat (6) Texas Tech 67

(4) Kansas 93 beat (13) Samford 89

(7) Washington State 66 beat (10) Drake 61

Four lower-seeded teams managed a win on Day 1 of March Madness, including Duquesne, Oregon, Oakland and NC State.