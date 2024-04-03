"Caitlin Clark keeps delivering every time": Iowa guard's consistency in March Madness draws commendation from Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd offered his review of the Elite Eight game between Iowa and LSU and admired the brilliance of Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes point guard led her team to a 94-87 victory over the Tigers on Monday with an astonishing 41-point performance.

Speaking on 'The Colin Cowherd Podcast' following the electrifying game on Monday, Cowherd commended Clark's consistency on the basketball court. She often performs beyond expectations at every given time, which the analyst finds amazing.

[00:14:14] “The thing about Caitlin Clark is she just keeps delivering every time," Cowherd said. "Every time I tune in, like tonight, you're like, okay, well, she'll have 31 (points); (She had) 41, 12 assists. It'd be like having six sequels to a movie and every one is better than the next. So that's rare.

“Everybody has stinkers. Brady, Mahomes, it's got kind of a Tiger Woods feel to it. Every time I watch and anticipate, she just delivers. And women's college basketball, this year, has really done that. I had a blast for the last two hours watching that game.”

Cowherd acknowledges women's basketball for "a great night"

The Elite Eight game between Iowa and LSU had a lot of hype around it being a rematch of the 2023 national championship game. The matchup lived up to its billing as millions of fans nationwide got well entertained. Colin Cowherd had a lot to say about the exhilarating game.

“As a sportscaster, you're always looking for big games," Cowherd said. "NFL season, Mondays are easy shows. I'm always looking for big games in the offseason. So thank you to women's basketball, LSU, Iowa, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for delivering a great night of entertainment. That was fun.”

It showcases the level of growth the women's game witnessed this season at the collegiate level. This is probably the first time in history that the women's NCAA Tournament is having more hype and attention around than the men's game.

Will Caitlin Clark take the WNBA to the next level?

Caitlin Clark's time in college basketball is coming to an end this season as the point guard will be transitioning to the WNBA. She's expected to be the first-overall pick in the draft. Her arrival is expected to be massive for the league.

The WNBA hasn't witnessed much growth in the last couple of years. The disparity between the league and the NBA continues to remain wide. However, considering her level of play and the amount of attention she's garnered, her arrival is expected to take the league to a new level.