Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has again shown her heart-warming side to fans. This kind gesture has gone viral on social media, and every CBB fan is praising Clark for her empathy and kindness.

Recently, the Iowa Hawkeyes faced the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After the game and post-game interview, Clark immediately went to a young fan suffering from leukemia. She greeted the young superfan, signed her shirt and took a picture with her. As per Blake Hornstein's tweet, Clark knew about the superfan and ensured to greet her.

Her heart-warming gesture has gained Clark a lot of praise from the CBB world. One fan even tweeted on X:

"What a phenomenal ambassador she is."

Here are a few more reactions to Caitlin Clark's heartwarming gesture during the Iowa vs Nebraska game.

The young girl's mother also took to the comment section to give a brief background leading up to the heartwarming moment.

"This is my daughter, Penelope," the mother tweeted. "She woke up sick from her chemo last night but was not going to let that stop her going to the game. We had no idea Caitlin knew she was there and we were stunned, to say the least."

Caitlin Clark helps Iowa clinch a 92-73 victory over Nebraska

After a disappointing loss to Ohio State last week, the Hawkeyes found their winning momentum again as Clark recorded her 53rd career double-double. She compiled 38.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists as the No.5 Iowa triumphed with a 92-73 final score.

Apart from Clark, Kate Martin scored 16.0 points, while Sydney Affolter scored 12.0. The team struggled in the first half but pulled back up in the second, leading to its victory. They are now scheduled to face Northwestern next.

