Caitlin Clark thanks her fanbase for following her at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am: "I appreciate all the Hawkeyes fans"

Caitlin Clark has become a household name with her college basketball exploits, and her fans will flock to whichever event she attends. This time, it was the John Deere Classic Pro-Am.

It turns out that the Iowa Hawkeyes star who missed out on leading her team to the national championship against LSU is pretty handy with a golf club. Quite a few fans donned Clark's No. 22 jersey at the event in Silvis, Illinois.

Clark has gotten so popular that she occasionally overshadowed Zach Johnson. Johnson is expected to captain the USA team at the Ryder Cup against Europe.

The loudest cheers came from Caitlin Clark's fans, who erupted whenever she placed her shots on the fairway. She had a message for them afterward:

"I appreciate all the Hawkeyes fans who were out there today, a lot of people who support the Hawks and women's basketball. That was super cool to see."

The sky is the limit for Caitlin Clark

There are quite a few promising upcoming female college basketball stars including, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith and Paige Bueckers, but Caitlin Clark is widely considered the best of the lot.

She followed a stellar freshman year with the Hawkeyes with a season that is arguably one of the greatest in women's college basketball history. Not only did she break the NCAA Tournament record for points with 191, she also won a plethora of awards.

Clark was awarded the Naismith Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year and the John Wooden among others.

Her journey to stardom began with being crowned a McDonald's All-American out of Dowling Catholic School in Iowa. She was a multisport athlete, who started for the soccer team as well as basketball.

Missouri State sent her a letter of interest while she was still in the seventh grade. By the time she opted for the University of Iowa, she was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2020 class.

It's been one high after another since then. She was the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Clark followed that up with consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year awards as she burst onto the global conscience amid her NCAA Tournament exploits.

Her 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against Louisville in the Elite Eight, combined with John Cena's "you can't see me" gesture, made Clark trend on social media.

She wasn't done, however. She put the defending champions, the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, to the sword, putting up 41 points, eight assists and six rebounds in teh national semifinals. The basketball world was enamored with her by this point.

Even though the Hawkeyes lost the final to Angel Reese's LSU, Clark still had 30 points and eight assists, draining eight 3-pointers.

One of the juiciest subplots to next season is the ongoing battle for supremacy between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

