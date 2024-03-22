Caleb Williams 2024 March Madness bracket: Projected No. 1 draft pick triggers instant shakedown with bold predictions for Houston

Caleb Williams' March Madness bracket selections have turned heads as the NCAA Tournament begins. Although anything can happen during the tournament, a few bold picks from the projected top NFL draft pick may seem far-fetched to some.

A post on Thursday morning from the NCAA March Madness account on X shared a photo of Williams' bracket selections.

Expand Tweet

The post highlighted his selections of Houston as the national champion, Vermont upsetting Duke in the first round and Iowa State meeting Baylor in the Final Four.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Houston is the top seed in the South Region, and Williams picked them to defeat Iowa State in the national title game. A few of his first-round upset selections include 13-seeded Vermont to defeat No. 4 seed Duke, Duquesne to defeat BYU, Oregon to defeat South Carolina and New Mexico to defeat Clemson.

Caleb Williams predicted a rematch of the Big 12 title game in the national championship game between No. 2-seeded Iowa State and No. 1 seed Houston. Despite UH losing to the Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament championship, he selected Houston to take this matchup and win the NCAA Tournament.

Also read: Can you watch 2024 March Madness on YouTube TV? Streaming details, TV channels, and more explored

Houston's March Madness journey

Iowa State vs. Houston

The second-ranked Houston Cougars (30-4) earned the No. 1 seed in the South Region. The Cougars are in the midst of one of the best seasons in team history and have their sights set on contending for a national championship.

This is the first season Houston has been in the Big 12, and the school certainly made the most of it. The Cougars got off to a blazing hot start, winning their first 14 games. Their only losses came to Iowa State, TCU and Kansas.

The Cougars were rolling heading into March Madness, winning 11 straight games before falling to the eventual Big 12 champion, Iowa State, in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

Houston will match up with Longwood (21-13) in the first round on Friday. Houston will have a difficult path to the Final Four, sharing a region with teams like Marquette, Kentucky, Duke and Wisconsin.

Also Read: March Madness 2024’s highest NIL earners: Ranking the top 5 ft. $3.1 million NIL valued Caitlin Clark

Poll : Did you select Houston to win the NCAA Tournament this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion