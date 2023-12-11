CBB fans mock Bronny James, Trojans for squandering 15-pt halftime lead in OT loss to Long Beach: "Guess Mr James was not the answer"

Almost five months after suffering from a cardiac arrest during practice, NBA legend LeBron James' son Bronny James made his collegiate debut with the USC Trojans on Sunday.

The 19-year-old is looking to follow his illustrious father's footsteps and establish himself in the NBA. However, it was not the kind of debut Bronny James would have hoped for.

The Trojans had a comfortable early 15-point lead in the game. However, the Long Beach State 49ers shifted gears and won 84-79 in overtime. That led many CBB fans to troll Bronny on social media, with one tweeting:

"Guess Mr James was not the answer."

Here are a few more reactions to the USC Trojans blowing their 15-point lead and losing the game.

Bronny saw limited time on the court against Long Beach State. In the 16 minutes that he played, he compiled four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

The crowd was generally ecstatic to see LeBron James' son in action for the first time at the collegiate level. Bronny received a standing ovation when he entered the game. His every move on the court drew a reaction from the crowd, comparing him with his father.

LeBron James was in attendance for Bronny James' debut college football game

Despite his busy schedule, the LA Lakers star was present to show his support and cheer his son on his collegiate debut.

LeBron had said earlier that he would prioritize his son's debut over his own NBA commitments. However, the Lakers schedule allowed him the freedom to attend Bronny's game, as they play their next game against Dallas on Tuesday.

For Bronny, the journey has just begun. From the frightening cardiac arrest on the court to scoring points on his debut, it's a commendable effort. However, the 19-year-old hooper still has a lot to prove if he wants to be recognized at the same level as his father.

It will be interesting to see how Bronny James fares in subsequent appearances in his freshman season.