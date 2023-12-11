CBB fans disappointed by Bronny James in debut game since recovery: "Pops needs to retire and this kid s**ks"

USC basketball star Bronny James finally made his long-awaited debut against Long Beach State on Sunday. Although it was a watershed moment in the budding career of LeBron James' son, it didn't quite go like a fairytale, as fans reacted.

USC lost to Long Beach State 84-79 in overtime, with Bronny putting up 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16 minutes of action. Although his team lost, Bronny James showed a classy side in the postgame news conference with his comments.

It's pertinent to note that Bronny has received treatment after being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect a few months ago.

"I just wanted to say I'm thankful for everything," James said. "The Mayo Clinic, for everything they helped me with. My parents, siblings, for supporting me through this hard time in my life. I just want to give appreciation to everyone that's helped me through this."

"Also my coach, teammates, all my other coaches that have been with me since the start, I just want to say I'm thankful for them."

Although he got a lot of love and support from all quarters, CBB fans on X were not so forgiving of the debut and roasted Bronny and his illustrtious father, NBA legend LeBron James.

One tweeted:

"Can this whole James family just go away already? Pops needs to retire and this kid sucks"

Here are some top reactions on X:

Bronny James gets love from proud father

LeBron James had declared that he would be at Bronny James' debut come what may. He fulfilled his promise, sitting courtside to witness his son's first collegiate minutes and cheering him on along with the crowd.

There were signs that with enough time to get into the rhythm of college basketball, Bronny would come good. He channeled his father in his prime with an intense chase-down block on Jadon Jones, bringing the crowd to their feet.

LeBron also witnessed his son's first points in college basketball with a step-back 3-pointer that got him a standing ovation and a fitting celebration by the L. A Lakers star who has always supported his son.

After the game, he took to Instagram to show some love for his son.

“Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained, and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!!” LeBron said.

“Damn the wins and losses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship, and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid, and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you, and I love you.”

Bronny James will play his first road game against Auburn next week, where he will have the chance to show the CBB fraternity why he has been heralded for so long and reverse the USC Trojans' slide in form.