CFB world reacts to Nate Oats’ Alabama’s electrifying 89-87 win against No. 1 North Carolina ft. Caleb Williams

Nate Oats is basking in the glory of Alabama's monumental 89-87 victory against No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday, sending shockwaves through the college football world. The Crimson Tide coach delivered a fiery postgame address that reverberated in the locker room.

With this victory, Alabama inches closer to a coveted spot in the Final Four, marking a huge milestone for the program. Addressing his team after the game, Oats added fuel to the fire by highlighting the absence of practice for the Tar Heels.

The college football world couldn't resist showering praise on Nate Oats. From Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, to projected No. 1 2024 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams, everyone hailed Alabama's victory. Have a look at them:

Thursday's historic win has taken Alabama into the Elite Eight for only the second time in its history. The team's comeback was led by senior forward Grant Nelson.

What did Nate Oats say after Alabama's win against UNC?

After Alabama's thrilling victory over North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, \coach Nate Oats shared his thoughts in a postgame interview. Oats praised his team's resilience and defensive improvements and lauded their commitment to executing the game plan.

Acknowledging North Carolina's strength as a tough opponent, Oats credited his team's strategic decisions, particularly in defending against key players like Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble, who posed a threat with their 3-point shooting.

Reflecting on the team's mantra of "next play," Oats stressed the importance of maintaining focus and resilience, even in challenging moments during the game. He commended his players for making crucial adjustments and executing plays effectively.

Oats highlighted Grant Nelson's standout performance, expressing confidence in his capabilities despite previous struggles. Nelson's exceptional stats, including 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, were instrumental in Alabama's victory.

"He’s 6′11, can handle it on pick-and-rolls," Oats said. "He shot the one 3 when we took the lead and that thing was all net. He works hard. He’s been all about the right stuff all year. Even when he struggled he just stays with it, stays with it. I couldn’t be happier for Grant."

Looking ahead to the Elite Eight matchup against Clemson, Oats needs his team to remain focused and disciplined.

