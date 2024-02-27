LA Lakers star LeBron James' son Bronny James might have just started his college basketball career, but the performance expectations from him are through the roof. The 19-year-old is currently a freshman at USC.

Bronny James was recently removed from ESPN's 2024 NBA mock draft and is projected to be a draft pick in 2025.

LeBron took to social media to defend his son and the speculations surrounding his career, which became a hot topic of discussion between Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Johnson in a recent episode of Nightcap.

Chad Johnson had some words of wisdom for Bronny James in the episode. He talked about how the young basketball star needs to focus on creating his own identity and not succumb to the pressure of being his father's shadow in the NBA.

He suggested that Bronny focus on growing at his own pace and slowly climb the ladder during his college career.

"The pressures that come behind with having to live up to the expectations and doing what the fathers did. All you have to do is work. That's it," Johnson said.

"Forget the naysayers. Forget all the people, forget all the noise outside. Just continue to grind at your own pace. And when it's your time to shine, you will shine. Because if you put the work in, no matter what the results will show up." (0:59)

Chad Johnson further talked about how being LeBron James' son, there is a standard that Bronny will have in the eyes of fans. But he advised the USC freshman to grow his game organically so that he learns to enjoy the game of basketball in the long run.

"LeBron's case, with Bronny, is even different. Everybody is watching. Everybody's expecting, 'Well you're LeBron's son, so You got to play this standard.

You got to have these kinds of stats, you've got to do this, you got to do that.' But again, don't rush him and allow him to enjoy, allow him to grow and groom and enjoy the game of basketball," Johnson said.

What did LeBron James tweet to defend Bronny James?

After ESPN removed the USC freshman from their 2024 NBA Mock Draft, LeBron James sent out a now-deleted tweet in which he implored everyone to let his son be a college kid who learns to love the game of basketball.

He said that, in the end, Bronny James' dedication to his game will speak volumes when he becomes a professional.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y'all don't know he doesn't care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned not given!" James tweeted.

Bronny James has played in 19 games for the USC Trojans and has recorded 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

