"Cheat code”: College hoops fans react as A'ja Wilson practices with current Gamecocks

Former Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson was in South Carolina for her jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday and decided to join the team for practice on Tuesday. Pictures from the session were shared on Instagram by the Gamecocks with the caption:

"Top tier practice day"

The pictures included A'ja Wilson and freshman standout, Joyce Edwards, playing against each other. Fans reacted to this in the comments, as one wrote"

"Letting Joyce train with A’ja is a cheat code 😂 🔥."

"Naw letting Joyce train with A’ja is cheating 😂😂," another commented.

Some fans praised Wilson for taking the time to share her wealth of knowledge and experience with the young players.

"Playing in a program where the alumni come back to compete is really a privilege that we don’t talk about enough. We need more WNBA players practicing, coaching and interacting with the next generation," one fan wrote.

"So great for these young ladies to be able to tap into A’Ja Wilson! Pay it forward ❤️🔥," another commented.

Here are some more reactions:

Fan reactions (Credits: Instagram/@gamecockwbb)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley comments on A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement

During her four-year run with the Gamecocks, A'ja Wilson led the team to its first-ever NCAA championship in 2017. She was named the Naismith and USBWA Player of the Year in 2018 and set multiple records.

In recognition of her incredible run at South Carolina, her No. 22 jersey was retired into the rafters of the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday when the Gamecocks played Auburn. After the 83-66 win, coach Dawn Staley commented on the jersey retirement ceremony in the postgame presser.

"I’m happy that we’re able to give her her flowers at such a young age to where she’ll be able to smell them for a very, very long time," Staley said. "And it was really cool. It’s a really cool moment to be a part of."

"What she means to our program is legendary. You think of legendary as just what they do on the court. I think the magic of A'ja is all the other stuff. A'ja opened the door for that, for them to feel all the feelings that they have, good or bad — and all the pressures that they have, good or bad.

Staley added that because of A'ja Wilson, the Gamecocks continue to recruit top talent from the country and one such example is Joyce Edwards. The freshman was a mop girl who wiped floors during the game, and so got to opportunity to watch Wilson up close. She named the Aces center as one of the reasons for her commitment.

