Cody Williams injury: Exploring Colorado forward's status for Oregon matchup

Colorado Buffaloes freshman forward Cody Williams has missed the last two games due to an injury.

Williams suffered an ankle injury during Colorado's blowout win over Utah and has now missed two straight games. The Buffaloes will return to the court on the road against Oregon on Thursday.

Heading into that game, Williams is still questionable to play. With Colorado having a couple of days off, it gives Williams a few more days to heal up his ankle, but there is no definite answer on whether or not the freshman forward will play on Thursday.

Cody Williams could be the top pick in NBA draft

Despite being injured and dealing with injuries all season, Colorado Buffaloes freshman forward Cody Williams is still projected to be a high pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

The draft is considered weak, and Williams could be the first overall pick this summer.

"In a draft in which front offices are squinting hard to project value with every top prospect, I think there's a macro-level argument for Williams as the best mix of ceiling and floor relative to who's available," ESPN scout Jeremy Woo said.

"If you're targeting perimeter talent and in search of creative upside, Williams has a real chance to fit into the jumbo playmaker mold that we're presently seeing have success around the NBA."

Cody Williams is averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18 games for Colorado in his freshman season.

Colorado on the bubble to make NCAA Tournament

The Colorado Buffaloes have two games left in the regular season and are firmly on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado is 21-9 and coming off an 81-71 win over Stanford on Sunday at home. However, the Buffaloes aren't ranked in the top 25, and most seem to think the school will either be the first team out or the last team in for the NCAA Tournament.

The Buffaloes play Oregon and Oregon State on the road to close the season, and both could be must-wins.