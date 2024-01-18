College basketball injury report, January 18: Latest on Elijah Hawkins, Nate Bittle and more

There are a bunch of games going on in college basketball, so the injury report is going to be integral to deciding how the games are going to wind up. Some significant players are dealing with injuries and that is going to change how people view these games throughout the day.

Let's take a closer look at the college basketball injury report for today and discuss the status for some key players.

College basketball injury report, January 18

Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota

Junior guard Elijah Hawkins is dealing with an ankle injury that has him officially listed as questionable for today's Big Ten Conference game against the Michigan State Spartans. He has appeared in every game so far this season and has been doing well with 8.1 points, 7.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while having a 35.4/32.8/76.0 shooting split.

Hawkins has been a force as he leads the Big Ten in assists and second in steals per game in the conference. He should be a top player on the floor and significantly increase the program's ability.

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Originally believed to be out the entire season, junior center Nate Bittle is expected to be listed officially as questionable for the Oregon Ducks tonight against the Colorado Buffaloes. He is essentially a backup center to N'faly Dante but still could be a big presence.

He has appeared in three games this season and averages 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Coming off wrist surgery, Bittle would be a great asset off the bench to clog the paint defensively and grab rebounds while scoring at a decent rate.

Marcus Tsohonis, Long Beach State

Senior guard Marcus Tsohonis is dealing with an undisclosed injury heading into this game and missed the last game against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos as a result of it. He is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game and it would be a blow to the team if he's out against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Tsohonis leads the program with 17.6 points per game while also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. While his shooting splits are not great, he is still taking over the offense and making the team better when he is on the court.