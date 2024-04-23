Popular musician Taylor Swift has become the subject of the highly volatile college hoops wars between fanbases of teams trying to outdo each other's popularity on social media.

The musician who recently released the highly anticipated album 'The Tortured Poets Department' showed off behind-the-scenes clips from her life via YouTube shorts. In one of them, she wore a Kansas Jayhawks-themed sweatshirt.

Fans quickly seized on the image of the popular Swift sewing while wearing the oversized sweatshirt bearing KU in big yellow letters and the Jayhawks logo imposed on it.

Expand Tweet

The reaction was divided on her apparent sports fanhood after a highly visible past few months where she became a global sports icon as well due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Puke… she fits right in with em," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I mean, she was visiting The Hawk circa 2008/2009," one fan tweeted.

"Old news. She has commented about being jealous of her best friend going to Kansas and wanting to Experience the college life," another fan tweeted.

"AJ Storr Effect," one fan tweeted.

"This is the type of stuff I would expect a ku fan to care about," another fan tweeted.

"Shake it off haters," one fan tweeted.

"as a ku fan we dont want taylor swift..no thank u," another fan tweeted.

Taylor Swift gets praise from Patrick Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was one of the biggest stories of the past NFL season. She attended multiple games at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

During her interactions with the Chiefs players, it was outspoken quarterback Patrick Mahomes praising her attitude and work ethic during an interview with "TIME."

"I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life," Mahomes said. "Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long. She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song."

The media circus that accompanied Chiefs games when Taylor Swift attended was unparalleled. She was talked about even during news broadcasts about the NFL and made headlines when she had nothing to do with the action on the gridiron.

Mahomes was appreciative of the visibility that Taylor Swift gave to the NFL around the world, as her fans made her a viral trend bringing attention to the sport.