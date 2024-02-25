Fresh from her 17th double-double (25 points, 20 rebounds) of the season against Auburn, LSU forward Angel Reese will be honored for senior day during the Tigers clash against the Kentucky Wildcats on March 3.

The college hoops world applauded the $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) when the announcement was made.

Angel Reese stepped up when LSU needed her

Angel Reese had a sensational performance against the Auburn Tigers and her defensive nous helped LSU eke out the narrow win to close out the revenge fixture.

During her postgame news conference, LSU coach Kim Mulkey was full of praise for the forward and let slip that the LSU ace might just be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“Well seeing it the last couple of days, Angel hadn’t forgotten that Auburn loss,” Mulkey said. “And I think in practice, she’s really stepped up. And I saw it again the night she’s like, I need the ball. I need the ball. Like they can’t get it to you. We’re trying.

"So, just a competitor that didn’t want to lose again to the same team that understands her career is winding down at LSU.”

Mulkey further broke down what made Reese's performance so good against Auburn.

“And she really, she really took it up a notch,” Mulkey said. “I can break it down for all of them, you know, coming out of timeouts and doing what we wanted you to do differently defensively, and we didn’t do that a lot of times.

"We wanted to trap some and then we wouldn’t trap and it’s like, what are you doing? What did we just tell you in the timeout? Those are things you gotta clean up.”

Reese was proud of her showing against the Auburn Tigers.

“I think I dominated both games,” Angel Reese said. “I think tonight I just, like I said I had to help my teammates more defensively. And stepping up and being there for them once they set the pick and roll, just stepping up and helping with that guard on the screen.

"So I think I did a great job just trying to keep the team together as well. I don’t think last time I did a great job leading the team in the right way.”

Angel Reese had the perfect night, avenging her team's setback with one final amazing effort against Auburn.