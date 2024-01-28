Fans reacted to the Nebraska Cornhuskers finding themselves on the wrong side of a pasting by the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday evening.

Nebraska's poor form on the road continued as they slumped to their fifth straight away loss. Maryland won the one-sided encounter 73-51 while the Cornhuskers now have a woeful 5-0 record on the road.

Terrapins coach Kevin Willard was full of praise for his team's defensive nous, holding the Cornhuskers to their lowest points scored this season. He said in his postgame news conference.

"I mean, we're the No. 1 defensive team in the Big Ten, and it's not even close right now. I think it's almost like three whole points. On KenPom, I think we're down to 11th in the country.

"So as bad as we've been offensively, for these guys to come out and play the defense they have. it just tells us tells you something about the character of these kids," Willard said.

College hoops fans reacted to the beatdown by Maryland, acknowledging how brutal Big Ten road games have become and how good the Terrapins were. One said:

"Big 10 road games are just f**king brutal."

Julian Reese levels up for Maryland

Julian Reese might be known for being LSU Tigers star forward, Angel Reese's younger brother. But the Maryland Terrapins forward is carving out a niche for himself in college basketball.

Reese dropped 15.0 points and 16.0 rebounds in a dominant performance against the 15-6 Nebraska Cornhuskers to continue his and the Terrapins' good form, winning four of the last six games.

Last year, his coach Kevin Willard explained why Reese is different than other big guys, saying on the "HoopsU Podcast:"

“Most big guys I’ve had are hard workers. But when it comes to their individual game, you kind of gotta motivate them a little bit. Juju is not that way.

"Juju and I started working on his shot right at the beginning of April, right when summer started. I said ‘Man, we gotta improve your range. We got to improve some things. It’s gonna take a year, it may take a year and a half, but we’re going to change it."

Willard made a big proclamation about Reese's potential and future prospects as well.

“He’s motivated to make it. I’d put that kid on an NBA team any second just because he’s going to help you win,” Willard said.

“He’s gonna get better, and he’s young. I think he just turned 20. So it’s like it, it’s amazing. Such a great kid. And I agree. I think he’s the best big man in the country. I’m blessed to have him.”

Julian Reese is averaging 13.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season and is leading the Maryland resurgence up the Big Ten table.