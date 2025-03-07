  • home icon
  • Colorado vs TCU women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jade Masogayo

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 07, 2025 21:47 GMT
Images via Instagram pages of both teams
The Big 12 Tournament is underway and the second quarterfinal matchup saw Colorado taking on TCU. The No. 9-ranked Colorado Buffaloes (20-11) took on the No. 1-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (28-3) in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday, March 7.

This was the first game of the tournament for TCU after earning a bye through the first two rounds of the tournament. Colorado had no byes, and as a result, played both of the previous two days. The Buffaloes defeated the No. 8-ranked Arizona Wildcats 61-58 to narrowly advance to the quarterfinals.

Heading into the game, the Buffaloes had won two games in a row. On the other hand, the Horned Frogs had won seven games in a row. Going into the game, ESPN Analytics had TCU as 87.6% favorites. Despite an impressive effort from the Buffaloes, TCU won the game 69-62, advancing to the semifinals.

Colorado vs TCU box score

Team 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Colorado171582262
TCU1223161769
Colorado Buffaloes stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Tabitha Betson1 for 30 for 10 for 2077132122
Jade Masogayo11 for 190 for 0 0 for 33142105422
Lior Garzon3 for 70 for 11 for 2033400107
Johanna Teder1 for 11 for 23 for 4011200016
Kindyll Wetta3 for 63 for 40 for 0 033100429
Grace Oliver0 for 10 for 0 0 for 0 022000000
Erin Powell0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 000000100
Ayianna Johnson1 for 20 for 0 0 for 0 000000002
JoJo Nworie0 for 0 0 for 0 1 for 2000001211
Kennedy Sanders4 for 41 for 12 for 20222001111
Sara-Rose Smith1 for 30 for 10 for 0 044100122
TCU Horned Frogs stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Aaliyah Roberson#1 for 51 for 31 for 3224010014
Sedona Prince8 for 180 for 0 2 for 22465032518
Donovyn Hunter6 for 71 for 20 for 0 0224110213
Madison Conner3 for 63 for 30 for 0 022410239
Hailey Van Lith8 for 155 for 113 for 30333203224
Deasia Merrill0 for 10 for 0 0 for 0 000000130
Una Jovanovic0 for 0 0 for 0 1 for 2011010101
Taylor Bigby0 for 60 for 40 for 0 033000100
Colorado vs TCU game summary

TCU entered the game as big favorites. They were the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 and were expected to roll over the Colorado Buffaloes. However, it was the Buffaloes that jumped out to the early lead. The Buffaloes took the lead early and held it throughout the first quarter, finishing the quarter with a 17-13 advantage.

However, in the second quarter, the Horned Frogs got back into the form fans expected to see from them at the start of the game. After Colorado scored a few points, TCU went on a run and took the lead for the first time.

After scoring 23 points in the second quarter to Colorado’s 15, the Horned Frogs went into halftime with a 36-32 lead.

When the second half started, offense slowed to a halt. TCU played a nearly flawless defensive quarter, holding Colorado to only eight points. However, the Buffaloes kept themselves in the game, holding TCU to 16 points, and the game went to the fourth quarter with TCU holding a 52-40 lead.

Ultimately, despite an impressive stretch by Colorado in the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes were not able to pull off the upset. Colorado scored 22 points to TCU’s 17 in the fourth quarter, but TCU held on to win 69-62, advancing to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
