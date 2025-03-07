Colorado vs TCU women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jade Masogayo

The Big 12 Tournament is underway and the second quarterfinal matchup saw Colorado taking on TCU. The No. 9-ranked Colorado Buffaloes (20-11) took on the No. 1-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (28-3) in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday, March 7.

This was the first game of the tournament for TCU after earning a bye through the first two rounds of the tournament. Colorado had no byes, and as a result, played both of the previous two days. The Buffaloes defeated the No. 8-ranked Arizona Wildcats 61-58 to narrowly advance to the quarterfinals.

Heading into the game, the Buffaloes had won two games in a row. On the other hand, the Horned Frogs had won seven games in a row. Going into the game, ESPN Analytics had TCU as 87.6% favorites. Despite an impressive effort from the Buffaloes, TCU won the game 69-62, advancing to the semifinals.

Colorado vs TCU box score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Colorado 17 15 8 22 62 TCU 12 23 16 17 69

Colorado Buffaloes stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Tabitha Betson 1 for 3 0 for 1 0 for 2 0 7 7 1 3 2 1 2 2 Jade Masogayo 11 for 19 0 for 0 0 for 3 3 1 4 2 1 0 5 4 22 Lior Garzon 3 for 7 0 for 1 1 for 2 0 3 3 4 0 0 1 0 7 Johanna Teder 1 for 1 1 for 2 3 for 4 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 6 Kindyll Wetta 3 for 6 3 for 4 0 for 0 0 3 3 1 0 0 4 2 9 Grace Oliver 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Erin Powell 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Ayianna Johnson 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 JoJo Nworie 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 for 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 1 Kennedy Sanders 4 for 4 1 for 1 2 for 2 0 2 2 2 0 0 1 1 11 Sara-Rose Smith 1 for 3 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 4 4 1 0 0 1 2 2

TCU Horned Frogs stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Aaliyah Roberson# 1 for 5 1 for 3 1 for 3 2 2 4 0 1 0 0 1 4 Sedona Prince 8 for 18 0 for 0 2 for 2 2 4 6 5 0 3 2 5 18 Donovyn Hunter 6 for 7 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 2 2 4 1 1 0 2 13 Madison Conner 3 for 6 3 for 3 0 for 0 0 2 2 4 1 0 2 3 9 Hailey Van Lith 8 for 15 5 for 11 3 for 3 0 3 3 3 2 0 3 2 24 Deasia Merrill 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Una Jovanovic 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 for 2 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 Taylor Bigby 0 for 6 0 for 4 0 for 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 1 0 0

Colorado vs TCU game summary

TCU entered the game as big favorites. They were the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 and were expected to roll over the Colorado Buffaloes. However, it was the Buffaloes that jumped out to the early lead. The Buffaloes took the lead early and held it throughout the first quarter, finishing the quarter with a 17-13 advantage.

However, in the second quarter, the Horned Frogs got back into the form fans expected to see from them at the start of the game. After Colorado scored a few points, TCU went on a run and took the lead for the first time.

After scoring 23 points in the second quarter to Colorado’s 15, the Horned Frogs went into halftime with a 36-32 lead.

When the second half started, offense slowed to a halt. TCU played a nearly flawless defensive quarter, holding Colorado to only eight points. However, the Buffaloes kept themselves in the game, holding TCU to 16 points, and the game went to the fourth quarter with TCU holding a 52-40 lead.

Ultimately, despite an impressive stretch by Colorado in the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes were not able to pull off the upset. Colorado scored 22 points to TCU’s 17 in the fourth quarter, but TCU held on to win 69-62, advancing to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

