Connor Essegian injury update: Latest on Wisconsin player's medical setback in season opener

Sophomore guard Connor Essegian was 2-of-3 for 4.0 points in 5 minutes of playing time during the Wisconsin Badgers' opening day win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves before he got injured.

Essegian tangled with an Arkansas opponent and was left on the court in distress as the first half came to a close.

His injury was listed as an upper-body injury, and he did not return to the game, instead staying on the stationary bike for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin won the game 105-76, setting a record at the Kohl Center for most points in a game against a Division I opponent.

Connor Essegian's injury update

With a tough matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on the horizon, Wisconsin Badgers coach Greg Gard will be hoping to have one of his most deadly weapons available.

In his postgame news conference, Greg Gard gave an update on Connor Essegian, who had a sore back.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow and the next day," Greg Gard said.

Connor Essegian's Career

Connor Essegian was a three-star recruit from Central Noble High School in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

He caught the Big Ten by surprise last season with his lights-out 3-point shooting and broke the record for most 3-pointers ever made in a season for Wisconsin with 69 made on 36% shooting.

A.J. Storr has replaced Essegian and relegated him to a bench role this season in a new-look Badgers team.

Storr scored 14 points in an 87-44 exhibition win over UW-Stevens Point at the Kohl Center, as Essegian came off the bench and scored 11 points. Following the victory, Greg Gard commented on the guard's new role.

“I think it gives us a good weapon,” Gard said. “I think the really good teams I’ve been on, I’ve had a scoring punch off the bench. So for him, I think it’s a good time for him to come in and get in a rhythm and we can play with different combinations.”

“With him, as I did tonight, he’s not bashful, that’s for sure, but he’s one of those guys that you let him shoot it if he thinks he’s proven it enough,” Gard said about Essegian.

Although he has bulked up and an explosion was expected from Wisconsin Badgers fans, it seems as if Essegian's role to start the season will be from the bench.