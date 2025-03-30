"COOPER FRAUD" "Gimmie dat sh*t": College hoops fans react as Grant Nelson stuns Cooper Flagg with thunderous block

Fans reacted as Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils continued their marauding run in the NCAA Tournament with a dominating 85-65 triumph over No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight on Saturday. Interestingly, this is Duke's whopping 18th entry into the Final Four.

Duke superstar Cooper Flagg had a rare off day with his shooting but finished with crucial 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. He only managed six of his 16 shots during the game. But a collective effort from Duke's starting-five bailed him out.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke - Source: Imagn

One of the highlights of the game happened in the second quarter at the 16:31 minute mark when Grant Nelson blocked Cooper Flagg's effort right at the rim. The block was appreciated by the fans inside the Prudential Center and also on social media.

Here are some of the fan reactions around Grant Nelson's duel with Cooper Flagg.

"COOPER FRAUD," a user wrote.

"Gimmie dat sh*t," another reacted.

"Met at the summit, Good defense, Grant," another netizen expressed.

"No fear, Love that!" a fan reacted.

"March Nelson," another fan praised.

"One of the best blocks of the tournament," a user shared.

Duke soars past Alabama despite Cooper Flagg's off-shooting day

Many expected Alabama to stun Duke with their exceptional offensive force. Heading into the game, they boasted the highest-scoring offense in the nation, but on the night, Duke kept them at bay with a potent offense of their own. They reduced them to only 65 points, resulting in a thumping win for the Blue Devils.

However, it was a win where Duke's Player of the Year contender Cooper Flagg didn't even have his best night. The youngster had an off night on the floor, scoring only 16 points while converting six of 16 shots.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke - Source: Imagn

While he struggled on the offense, he worked hard defensively with his teammates. Even on his off-day, Flagg impacted the game on several fronts, especially in defence, as Duke stifled Alabama's shooting from the floor to a mere 35.4% and only 25% from beyond the arc.

Kon Knuppel had a sensational outing as he scored a game-high 21 points along with five rebounds and five assists. While four of Duke's starters finished with 14-plus points on the night.

Duke Blue Devils will face the winner of the Elite Eight clash between Houston Cougars and Tennessee Volunteers in the Final Four round on April 5, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

