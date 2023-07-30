"Damn he plays so nicely"- Bronny James playing paino following his tragic cardiac arrest incident draws love from CBB fans all across the world

Bronny James can play piano. He is an absolute multi-talented athlete. Well known for his famous father and skillset on the basketball court, this week has shown a new side to the young James.

The Bronny James cardiac arrest incident earlier in the week made him the center of attention and just days after collapsing on the court, he showed off his impressive skills on the piano.

LeBron posted a picture on Instagram with a grateful caption showing his appreciation for his eldest son while Bronny proceeded to play the piano while his siblings, Bryce and Zuri watched.

Immediately after the post appeared, fans wished the USC star well.

One fan was enamored by James' skills on the piano she tweeted, "Damn he plays so nicely".

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!" said another fan.

LeBron James was absolutely relieved when the doctors at Cedars-Sinai reported that Bronny would be fine and he hasn't stopped showing his gratitude for his son's good luck.

Earlier, LeBron also took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support during a difficult time.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang"

What next after the Bronny James cardiac arrest?

Bronny seems to be one of the lucky athletes as he arrived back home, barely four days after suffering a life-threatening incident.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where Bronny James' cardiac arrest emergency was treated also released a statement about him.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff. Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center full conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."

When he was released, Bronny was immediately spotted entering the glamorous Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, looking like he hadn't just had a traumatic incident.

It is yet to be determined whether James will play for USC (University of Southern California) which he committed to a few months ago but hasn't had the chance to suit up for them.

The process will likely be given time to develop even as fans think about Bronny James' future in the next year's draft. Readers can stay tuned for regular updates.