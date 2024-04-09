"Dan Hurley is a maniac": Nicole Auerbach impressed with UConn HC's strategy, leading Huskies for back-to-back championships

Dan Hurley led UConn to their second consecutive national championship title on Monday night. The coach has successfully transformed the Huskies into arguably the best team in college basketball despite his early struggles at the program in the NCAA Tournament.

Following the win over Purdue to claim the national title, journalist Nicole Auerbach couldn't help but appreciate the brilliance of the former Rhode Island head coach. She applauded the coach's effort in building the program as well as his zeal in delivering wins.

“Dan Hurley deserves every accolade he gets. Yes, he’s a maniac but in the best possible way. Terrific roster-builder, game planner, motivator. These back-to-back national champions are special teams,” Auerbach wrote on X.

Dan Hurley's amazing way to retain the national title

While a couple of coaches have won back-to-back college basketball national championships, none did it as significantly as Dan Hurley. The UConn team under Hurley that just won against Purdue is pretty different from the one that won the national title against San Diego State last season.

Five out of seven top scorers for UConn in the 2022-23 college basketball season did not return for the just-concluded season. Nonetheless, the Huskies conveniently worked their way to retaining the title, certifying their return to the top of the college hoops landscape.

Without a doubt, Dan Hurley has done a fantastic job in elevating the program. They had one of the cleanest rides to the national title in history, blowing out opponents without much hassles.

Dan Hurley said UConn is coming and here they are

Following UConn's failure to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for three consecutive seasons, Hurley gave a strong statement about the future of the program. The coach expressed his confidence in elevating the struggling program back to the top.

“I think we're in Year 2 of a rebuild. This is not what UConn looked like, we are on our way back. We have exciting young players who are going to get enough wins to show that they feel good about the way their career ends," Hurley said.

“We have some exciting players that are going to help lead us back. We are going to continue to recruit and develop, bringing the type of players that will bring UConn back. People better get us now… because (UConn) is coming.”

Four years down the lane, this is UConn. Hurley has done a brilliant job in making the program a force to reckon with in college basketball. After two consecutive national championships, it is to be seen what the Huskies have in the bag in the next couple of years.