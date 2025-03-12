Dawn Staley looks forward to JuJu Watkins vs MiLaysia Fulwiley as South Carolina prepares for a USC matchup

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley expressed excitement at the prospect of seeing two top young players JuJu Watkins and MiLaysia Fulwiley compete against each other. The Gamecocks and Trojans will square off in a bi-coastal series in 2025 and 2026.

Hosted by Complete Sports Management, the battle for the title of "The Real SC" will feature two games — one at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2025, and the other at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville a year later.

"We've been trying to do it for quite some time," Staley said as per The State Newspaper reporter Michael Saula on X, adding that the sports management group helped finalize the arrangement.

Sauls added that Dawn Staley is eager to see Fulwiley, South Carolina's sophomore sensation and the SEC Sixth Player of the Year this season, go up against one of the best in the country, Watkins, who is also the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year.

The Gamecocks released a statement on Monday on their website revealing the upcoming series against the Trojans.

"I will always choose elevating women's basketball, and that's especially true in scheduling," Staley said in the release. "I know Complete Sports Management has the same mission, and I like their creativity in bring not just two great programs together but engaging their fan bases on both coasts in a debate they love to have."

Fans share the same energy as Dawn Staley for the South Carolina-USC matchup

Two top teams meeting up in a showcase series — and the prospect of JuJu Watkins and MiLaysia Fulwiley going head-to-head? College hoops fans are just as pumped as Dawn Staley.

In an X post by the Gamecocks account about the announcement, fans shared their enthusiasm in the comments.

"I can't wait for this game. Juju Watkins against a Dawn Staley defense. Fulwiley finally being given the reins," one fan wrote.

"Would love to also see it during March Madness 2025!!" a user commented.

"Left Coast versus Right Coast. Right is always better!!" another said.

"Let's gooo....we were just waiting for you babe. Juju vs Milaysia = absolute cinema!" a fan exclaimed.

"Well. One team's actual logo IS 'SC'. The other is a C with a Pigeon in it," one fan mocked South Carolina logo.

Fans might not have to even wait till the end of 2025 to see the two powerhouse programs collide, with the potential for their matchup in the upcoming NCAA Tournament as a tantalizing possibility.

