“Death, taxes and JuJu Watkins scoring 20 points”: College hoops fans hyped as USC star carries Trojans vs Indiana

The postseason is underway for the USC women's basketball team, and so far, JuJu Watkins has not disappointed.

Ad

After a double bye, the top-seeded Trojans competed in their first Big Ten Tournament game on Friday. USC defeated No. 9 seed Indiana 84-79, and Watkins served as the team's top contributor.

The sophomore guard recorded her second consecutive 30-plus point game, putting up 31 points against the Hoosiers. She added 10 rebounds for her first double-double since Feb. 13.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Social media was abuzz with fans' reactions to Watkins' dominant performance in the Big Ten Tournament win. Many highlighted her high-scoring game.

Ad

Trending

"There are three things in life that is inevitable: Death, taxes, and JuJu Watkins scoring 20 points."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"JuJu Watkins with a 30 piece!!! Today has been INSANE so far!!!"

A fan highlights the insanity of the USC game

Similarly, one post shared an impressive stat that came as a result of Watkins' 31 points against Illinois.

Ad

"JuJu Watkins moves to 2nd on the list of most career 30-point games in USC program history. Cherly Miller - 25 JuJu Watkins - 21 Cherie Nelson - 20. JuJu is only a sophomore! Very fun and exciting seeing her break records and create her own history! Legend pending."

An X user shares an interesting stat

Another fan hyped up the guard's overall performance.

Ad

"JUJU WATKINS IS A BASKETBALL GOD."

A fan praises Watkins

"Glad to be alive in the JuJu Watkins era."

Ad

A fan shows appreciation at witnessing the Watkins era

"JuJu Watkins, you are exactly who you think you are😮‍💨"

Ad

An X user highlights Watkins' performance

What's next for Juju Watkins' USC squad?

With the first win of the Big Ten Tournament now behind them, the Trojans will prepare to play the winner of No. 5 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Maryland, who face off on Friday afternoon.

Ad

South Carolina has defeated both of these possible opponents this season. USC beat Michigan by a 20-point margin on Dec. 29. Watkins put up one of her 30-plus point performances in this win, recording 31 points.

The Trojans defeated Maryland on Jan. 8. In that matchup, Watkins contributed 21 points and nine rebounds.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn

USC came in as the No. 2 ranked team in the Week 18 AP Poll, the team's highest ranking since the 1985-86 season.

The Trojans already secured the Big Ten regular season title and will look to add on a Big Ten Tournament title. Watkins' USC squad is projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the star guard will look to continue to dominate on the court through a long March Madness run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here