While the Colorado Buffaloes' football season might have come to an end with a 4-8 campaign, Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders still has reason to attend Colorado games.

But this time, it is to show her support for her daughter Shelomi on the basketball court as she continues her journey as a redshirt freshman guard for the women's basketball team.

Recently, the eighth-ranked Colorado women's basketball team won a nail-biting game against the No.12-ranked Utah on Saturday. The Buffs won with a 76-65 final score, and Pilar Sanders was present at the CU Events Center to cheer on Shelomi on the court.

Pilar Sanders took to Instagram to share stories of herself cheering on the Buffs team on the court. She went on to talk about the high-octane matchup between the two teams, and how she is excited to show her support for her daughter's team.

"The game is so exciting against Utah today guys. Tune in to see my ladies. They came out so strong. I am so excited. for this game. Go Buffs. Go Buffs. We got to win."

The women's basketball team did not disappoint their fans. Colorado went on to secure a 76-65 victory amid 7,383 fans who were present at the CU Events Center. This marked the highest attendance for a regular-season Colorado women's basketball game since 2002.

Head coach JR Payne also gave a special shoutout to the fans and expressed her gratitude for everyone always supporting the team and their journey in the world of women's college basketball.

"Special shout-out to Buff nation for coming out like they did. That means everything beccause most of us have been there a long time and worked really hard to build a program that everyone can be proud of, on and off the court. To have that many people here supporting us is awesome."

Shelomi Sanders' college record so far

Just like her brothers, Shelomi is also looking forward to making a name for herself in the world of sports. She transferred from Jackson State midway through the 2022-23 season and redshirted that campaign.

Colorado v Iowa

This season, she has played in three games and made a memorable late-game three-pointer against Air Force after returning from a thumb injury. In the game against Utah, Shelomi played for five minutes and recorded one rebound and one steal to help the Buffs seal the win.

