"Don’t be a Sheryl [Swoopes]": Iowa fans clap back at 4X WNBA champ for her controversial remarks on Caitlin Clark with mocking shirts

Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes recently made controversial comments regarding Iowa star Caitlin Clark. These comments did not go down too well with many college hoops fans, especially fans of Iowa, who were quick to react.

A post on X depicted fans attending the Hawkeyes game on Thursday against Penn State wearing shirts that expressed their opinion on Sheryl Swoopes' take.

Expand Tweet

The all-black T-shirts included yellow lettering across the front saying, "Don't be a Sheryl." The Carver-Hawkeye Arena witnessed Iowa's 111-93 win over Penn State on Thursday night.

The retaliation from Iowa fans stems from the controversial comments made by Swoopes regarding Caitlin Clark breaking Kelsey Plums' scoring record along with her future in the WNBA.

Swoopes' comments on Caitlin Clark

Swoopes made an appearance on NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' show "Gil's Arena" to discuss the future of women's basketball. Caitlin Clark's name was quickly brought up. Swoopes shared her take on Clark overtaking Kelsey Plum as the NCAA Women's College Basketball leading scorer:

"If Kelsey Plum set that record in four years, well, Caitlin should've broke that record in four years. But because there's a COVID year, and then there's another year, you know what I mean? So she's already had an extra year to break that record. So, is it truly a broken record? I don't know."

The major issue fans have with Swoopes' claim is that she seems misinformed. Clark is currently in her fourth season of college basketball as she hasn't yet exercised her option to play a fifth season due to COVID. Not only is she in her fourth season, but she needs just 39 points to break the record and has played 15 fewer games than Plum.

Swoopes also shared her thoughts on Caitlin Clark's future in the WNBA:

"Will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now? Immediately, absolutely not. Not gonna happen."

While Swoopes is certainly entitled to her opinion on that situation, fans are scratching their heads wondering why she threw shade at one of the biggest stars in college basketball history.